UPDATE: Over 29,000 Acres Burned in L.A. Fires

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 29,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.

The fire has also reportedly killed five people.

Additional fires have reportedly broken out in the Hollywood Hills and other areas. The Hollywood Hills fire has been named the Sunset Fire.

Fire status as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Palisades Fire:

17,234 Acres

0% contained

The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Across the fire area in the ridges and upper slopes, northeast winds are expected to diminish Thursday afternoon. However, winds are expected to pick up again in the evening and stay strong through Friday morning. On Sunday, Jan. 12 and continuing through the middle of next week, a persistent offshore flow will return to the area. An extended weak to moderate period of Santa Ana winds is expected. There is a 30% chance of strong Santa Ana winds occurring Monday, Jan. 13 night and into Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Los Angeles County and the CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Team continue to assess and validate structures impacted by the Palisades Fire. There is a likelihood that more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes for all schools Thursday, Jan 9. Residents are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel to allow firefighters plenty of room to work.

Eaton Fire

10,600 acres

0% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

671 acres

10% contained

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire north of the I-210 Foothill Freeway, establishing control lines extending to Santa Clara Divide Road. Crews managed several flare-ups within the fire’s perimeter. Efforts for the early morning hours of 1/9 will focus on reinforcing control lines and strategically using dozer lines to limit the fire’s spread.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the area until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Los Angeles Fire Department is working in unified command with the Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and CAL FIRE.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

348 acres

60% contained

Road Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road.

The Lidia Fire was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, California. Unified command has been established between the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire spans about 348 acres and is 60% contained, with firefighters making significant progress.

The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources from Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 15 at midnight.

Sunset Fire

43 acres

0% contained

The majority of the Evacuation Zone for the Sunset Fire is lifted with the exception of the area North of Franklin Ave from Camino Palmero Street (East border) to North Sierra Bonita Ave. (West border). This area remains closed until tomorrow morning due to continued LAFD operations ensuring no flare ups in the vegetation surrounding these streets. Residents are asked to be cautious when returning to their homes because firefighters are continuing to work in their neighborhoods.

