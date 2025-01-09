header image

January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
UPDATE: Over 29,000 Acres Burned in L.A. Fires
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
L.A. Fires 1-9

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 29,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.

The fire has also reportedly killed five people.

Additional fires have reportedly broken out in the Hollywood Hills and other areas. The Hollywood Hills fire has been named the Sunset Fire.

Fire status as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9

Palisades Fire:

17,234 Acres

0% contained

The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Across the fire area in the ridges and upper slopes, northeast winds are expected to diminish Thursday afternoon. However, winds are expected to pick up again in the evening and stay strong through Friday morning. On Sunday, Jan. 12 and continuing through the middle of next week, a persistent offshore flow will return to the area. An extended weak to moderate period of Santa Ana winds is expected. There is a 30% chance of strong Santa Ana winds occurring Monday, Jan. 13 night and into Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Los Angeles County and the CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Team continue to assess and validate structures impacted by the Palisades Fire. There is a likelihood that more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes for all schools Thursday, Jan 9. Residents are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel to allow firefighters plenty of room to work.

Eaton Fire

10,600 acres

0% contained

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues. Red Flag high wind conditions are expected to continue until Thursday evening. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

Hurst Fire

671 acres

10% contained

Firefighters have successfully contained the fire north of the I-210 Foothill Freeway, establishing control lines extending to Santa Clara Divide Road. Crews managed several flare-ups within the fire’s perimeter. Efforts for the early morning hours of 1/9 will focus on reinforcing control lines and strategically using dozer lines to limit the fire’s spread.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the area until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. The Los Angeles Fire Department is working in unified command with the Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and CAL FIRE.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

348 acres

60% contained

Road Closures: Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road.

The Lidia Fire was reported on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at approximately 1:08 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road in Acton, California. Unified command has been established between the Angeles National Forest and the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire spans about 348 acres and is 60% contained, with firefighters making significant progress.

The entire Angeles National Forest is temporarily closed for public safety and the protection of natural resources from Jan. 8 at 5:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 15 at midnight.

Sunset Fire

43 acres

0% contained

The majority of the Evacuation Zone for the Sunset Fire is lifted with the exception of the area North of Franklin Ave from Camino Palmero Street (East border) to North Sierra Bonita Ave. (West border). This area remains closed until tomorrow morning due to continued LAFD operations ensuring no flare ups in the vegetation surrounding these streets. Residents are asked to be cautious when returning to their homes because firefighters are continuing to work in their neighborhoods.
Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation

Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires

Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park

Thursday, Jan 9, 2025
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California

Wednesday, Jan 8, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
UPDATE: More Fires Break Out in Southern California
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000 acres and more than 2,000 structures have been lost.
UPDATE: L.A. County Fires Exceed 26,000 Acres, 1,100+ Structures Lost
Cal Fire has reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 26,000, acres and more than 1,100 structures lost.
Jan. 9: No Mail Delivery on National Day of Mourning
The National Day of Mourning to honor the late President Jimmy Carter isn't recognized as an official federal holiday, however, some organizations and businesses will be closed by the day of observance.
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Acton
Cal Fire reports a fire has broken out at 2:07 p.m. on the 5700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Acton.
Jan. 16: All For Kids Virtual Orientations on Foster Care and Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
California Credit Union Foundation Offering Scholarships to Students
California Credit Union Foundation is encouraging college-bound students across Southern California to apply for its 2025 Student Scholarship Program.
SCV Water Elects Gutzeit Board President
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Board of Directors has selected Director Maria Gutzeit to serve as Board President in 2025, while Directors Bill Cooper and Gary Martin were selected to serve as Vice Presidents at the board’s regular meeting on Jan. 7.
DoorDash Service Remains Suspended in Santa Clarita, L.A. Areas
In response to ongoing fires throughout Los Angeles County, DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol to pause operations in affected areas, including Santa Clarita.
Jan. 15: Free Webinar on Mastering Ecommerce
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Mastering Ecommerce: From Foundations to Advanced Strategies, Part 2, Buyer Personas & Digital Marketing Essentials, on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 10-11 a.m.
