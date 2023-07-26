Urgent, Critical Need for Blood Donors in SCV

The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.

There are three upcoming city blood drives scheduled for the month of August. The first one takes place Monday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country JoAnne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road. The sponsor code is CanyonCountryLibrary, while the second one will be held Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The sponsor code is cityofsantaclarita in the Carl Boyer Room.

The third blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the city of Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St. The sponsor code is NewhallLibrary.

Residents may schedule an appointment and view other upcoming blood drives near them by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-Red Cross.

Interested blood donors must be at least 16-years-of-age and should be in good health. Upon signing in for your blood donation appointment, you will review all basic eligibility requirements and answer questions regarding your health history. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes approximately one hour.

All August donors will receive a $10 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice.

All donors who give blood before Aug. 12 will have a chance to win a three night New York getaway for two people–including flight, hotel and more, with a private shark dive adventure at the Long Island Aquarium.

Terms do apply, please visit RCBlood.org/Team for more details.

Learn more about donating blood, review the eligibility requirements and to make your life-saving appointment today, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...