Santa Clarita Now Accepting Project Proposals for Make A Difference Day

The city of Santa Clarita invites local schools and nonprofits to submit a proposal outlining a project that can benefit from volunteer support as part of Make A Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.

This annual event, held on the fourth Saturday of October, unites millions of volunteers across the country with a common mission: to improve the lives of others through service.

Make A Difference Day offers schools and nonprofits a unique opportunity to meet their needs through collective community support, with little to no financial strain. This coordinated effort will mobilize enthusiastic volunteers to help enhance facilities and programs that serve Santa Clarita residents.

Last year, volunteers replaced cabinets at the Boys and Girls Club, organized supplies at Family Promise, painted a barn and helped with maintenance projects at Straightening Reins, as well as assisted with different beautification projects for the City.

We encourage school and nonprofit leaders to submit their project proposal by completing the proposal form by Thursday, Aug. 15. To learn more about how you can participate or for a link to the form, please contact Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3736 or gvera@santaclarita.gov.

