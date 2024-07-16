Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup

Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8-11 a.m. Join more than 1,000 community members to help remove trash and debris from the Santa Clara River.at a new location, the William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Pre-registration for this event is required at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

Participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up debris in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sun protection, such as sunscreen and a hat. Volunteers should also plan to bring a filled, reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Water refill stations will be available on site. Plastic water bottles will not be available at this event, in an effort to reduce waste.

Participants are encouraged to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to this event site. A free bike valet will be provided by Incycle.

Please visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more information and follow us on social media @GreenSantaClarita.

Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8-11 a.m.

William S. Hart Pony Baseball and Softball Complex

23780 Auto Center Court,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

