Valencia-Based H2scan Unveils New Solid-State Hydrogen Monitor

Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.

Lead-acid and nickel-cadmium battery technologies can emit hydrogen, which is a highly flammable gas if the concentration reaches the lower explosive limit (LEL). Fire codes mandate that hydrogen levels must be kept under 25% of the lower explosion limit (LEL) or 1% of total room volume.[1]

The HY-ALERTA 5021 is capable of detecting low levels of hydrogen even in the presence of other gases that can cause false alarms with other sensor technologies.

“The need for maintenance and calibration of traditional catalytic bead sensors happens so frequently that it is usually ignored, placing the facility and personnel at risk,” says Jeff Donato, H2scan sales director for Safety Products. “H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 sensors do not require maintenance or calibration, making them an extremely safe and low-effort option for battery room hydrogen-sensing needs. End users may ‘set it and forget it’ and feel comfortable that their hydrogen detection system is working. Also, for the large number of companies that use continuous ventilation to be compliant with code, they can significantly reduce costs and their carbon footprint by adopting the HY-ALERTA 5021 monitor for conditioned-based ventilation.”

A Maintenance-Free, Compatible, and Reliable Solution

H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 solid-state area hydrogen monitor is ideal for battery backup storage rooms used in data centers, utilities, telecommunications, and other end users. Its auto-calibration technology is maintenance-free with no calibration or board replacements needed throughout the expected 10+ year service life – the only sensor available with a service life equal to vented lead-acid battery systems.

HY-ALERTA 5021 supports MODBUS, which makes it compatible with other monitoring, building management devices, SCADA systems, and fire panels (as described in NFPA 76). Single units can be commissioned to communicate with other MODBUS-capable monitoring devices without the use of a controller/collector.

Easy installation and multiple mounting options make the HY-ALERTA 5021 perfect for battery rooms, cabinets, and other locations where battery safety is critical. Sensors can also be used to ensure ventilation systems are working and detect dangerous hydrogen levels in the event they fail.

The HY-ALERTA 5021 pairs with H2scan’s HyView product, a rugged display that comes in both an explosion-proof model and a National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)-certified model. HyView can consolidate data from multiple hydrogen sensors to safely display hydrogen levels outside of the battery area. Additionally, HyView’s digital contacts make it easy to connect to exhaust fans to activate during alarm conditions.

While many sensors on the market require direct wiring to the controller from each sensor, the HY-ALERTA sensors can be daisy-chained which simplifies installation. Additionally, the HY-ALERTA sensors are smaller than many sensors on the market. The monitor can be mounted to the ceiling, wall, or Unistrut for optimal performance.

Availability

The HY-ALERTA 5021 is currently available for sale. More information can be found on the H2scan website at https://h2scan.com/product/hyalerta-hydrogen-monitor/.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan was founded in 2002, and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The company’s Gen 5 technology provides the most accurate, tolerant, and affordable hydrogen sensors for a wide range of industrial leak detection and process gas monitoring markets including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems.

H2scan sensors are also used for electrical distribution reliability and are ideal for measuring hydrogen concentration in fuel cells, electrolyzers and the hydrogen distribution pipelines to reduce carbon emissions.

H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including ABB, Siemens, GE Energy, Qualitrol, DOD, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Proctor & Gamble and more. For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.

