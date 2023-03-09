Valencia-Based H2scan Unveils New Solid-State Hydrogen Monitor

Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
Lead-acid and nickel-cadmium battery technologies can emit hydrogen, which is a highly flammable gas if the concentration reaches the lower explosive limit (LEL). Fire codes mandate that hydrogen levels must be kept under 25% of the lower explosion limit (LEL) or 1% of total room volume.[1]
The HY-ALERTA 5021 is capable of detecting low levels of hydrogen even in the presence of other gases that can cause false alarms with other sensor technologies.
“The need for maintenance and calibration of traditional catalytic bead sensors happens so frequently that it is usually ignored, placing the facility and personnel at risk,” says Jeff Donato, H2scan sales director for Safety Products. “H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 sensors do not require maintenance or calibration, making them an extremely safe and low-effort option for battery room hydrogen-sensing needs. End users may ‘set it and forget it’ and feel comfortable that their hydrogen detection system is working. Also, for the large number of companies that use continuous ventilation to be compliant with code, they can significantly reduce costs and their carbon footprint by adopting the HY-ALERTA 5021 monitor for conditioned-based ventilation.”
A Maintenance-Free, Compatible, and Reliable Solution
H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 solid-state area hydrogen monitor is ideal for battery backup storage rooms used in data centers, utilities, telecommunications, and other end users. Its auto-calibration technology is maintenance-free with no calibration or board replacements needed throughout the expected 10+ year service life – the only sensor available with a service life equal to vented lead-acid battery systems.
HY-ALERTA 5021 supports MODBUS, which makes it compatible with other monitoring, building management devices, SCADA systems, and fire panels (as described in NFPA 76). Single units can be commissioned to communicate with other MODBUS-capable monitoring devices without the use of a controller/collector.
Easy installation and multiple mounting options make the HY-ALERTA 5021 perfect for battery rooms, cabinets, and other locations where battery safety is critical. Sensors can also be used to ensure ventilation systems are working and detect dangerous hydrogen levels in the event they fail.
The HY-ALERTA 5021 pairs with H2scan’s HyView product, a rugged display that comes in both an explosion-proof model and a National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)-certified model. HyView can consolidate data from multiple hydrogen sensors to safely display hydrogen levels outside of the battery area. Additionally, HyView’s digital contacts make it easy to connect to exhaust fans to activate during alarm conditions.
While many sensors on the market require direct wiring to the controller from each sensor, the HY-ALERTA sensors can be daisy-chained which simplifies installation. Additionally, the HY-ALERTA sensors are smaller than many sensors on the market. The monitor can be mounted to the ceiling, wall, or Unistrut for optimal performance.
H2scan was founded in 2002, and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The company’s Gen 5 technology provides the most accurate, tolerant, and affordable hydrogen sensors for a wide range of industrial leak detection and process gas monitoring markets including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems.
H2scan sensors are also used for electrical distribution reliability and are ideal for measuring hydrogen concentration in fuel cells, electrolyzers and the hydrogen distribution pipelines to reduce carbon emissions.
H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including ABB, Siemens, GE Energy, Qualitrol, DOD, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Proctor & Gamble and more. For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.
(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don't face any serious threats.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday her appointment as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, as well as the introduction of electrified roads and parking lot legislation aimed at opening new possibilities to address the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
