Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims held Saturday, Nov. 16, in Walnut. The band’s outstanding performance earned them several prestigious awards, including First Place Overall in:
High Music
High Auxiliary
High General Effect
High Visual
These accolades come on the heels of an impressive performance the previous weekend at the Oxnard Field Tournament, where VHS was awarded Tournament Sweepstakes honors. The Oxnard competition, which featured 20 high school marching bands from across Southern California, saw the Pride of the Vikings take home the following awards:
Tournament Sweepstakes
Color Guard Sweepstakes
Percussion Sweepstakes
High General Effect Sweepstakes
High Music Effect Sweepstakes
High Visual Effect Sweepstakes
The band’s success at these prestigious events is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its members and staff. At the heart of the performance is the 2024 program, “Lunar Embrace,” a four-part musical and visual interpretation of an anonymous poem about the eternal relationship between the sea and the moon.
The group is under the direction of Kelvin Flores, Director of Instrumental Music and Lorraine Kohagen, Color Guard Head.
The Pride of the Vikings will carry this momentum into thes SCSBOA Division 2A Championships, set for Saturday, Nov. 23, at West Covina High School in West Covina.
