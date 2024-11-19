Valencia Marching Band, Color Guard Shine in Championship Prelims

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard continue its reign in the fall competition season, securing top honors at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Division 2A Championship Prelims held Saturday, Nov. 16, in Walnut. The band’s outstanding performance earned them several prestigious awards, including First Place Overall in:

High Music

High Auxiliary

High General Effect

High Visual

These accolades come on the heels of an impressive performance the previous weekend at the Oxnard Field Tournament, where VHS was awarded Tournament Sweepstakes honors. The Oxnard competition, which featured 20 high school marching bands from across Southern California, saw the Pride of the Vikings take home the following awards:

Tournament Sweepstakes

Color Guard Sweepstakes

Percussion Sweepstakes

High General Effect Sweepstakes

High Music Effect Sweepstakes

High Visual Effect Sweepstakes

The band’s success at these prestigious events is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its members and staff. At the heart of the performance is the 2024 program, “Lunar Embrace,” a four-part musical and visual interpretation of an anonymous poem about the eternal relationship between the sea and the moon.

The group is under the direction of Kelvin Flores, Director of Instrumental Music and Lorraine Kohagen, Color Guard Head.

The Pride of the Vikings will carry this momentum into thes SCSBOA Division 2A Championships, set for Saturday, Nov. 23, at West Covina High School in West Covina.

