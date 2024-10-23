Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Receive Top Honors

Valencia High School’s Marching Band and Color Guard announced that the Pride of the Vikings received top honors at the 28th Annual Moorpark High School Battle of the Bands field tournament held in Moorpark on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Awards earned by VHS’s band and color guard include:

Band Sweepstakes

Color Guard Sweepstakes

2A Green High Percussion

Visual Sweepstakes

Music Sweepstakes

“To achieve trophies in these prestigious categories, the Valencia High School Band and Color Guard delivered a beautifully crafted and captivating program titled ‘Lunar Embrace,’ a four-part interpretation of an anonymous poem that depicts a romantic and eternal relationship between the Sea and the Moon,” said Peter Harper, media/communications representative for the Pride Of The Vikings,

The Pride of the Vikings is led by Director of Instrumental Music Kelvin Flores and Color Guard Head Lorraine Kohagen.

The Battle of the Bands is a field show competition featuring several thousand performers from dozens of marching band and color guard programs from across Southern California.

For more information about the event visit www.moorparkmusic.org/battle-of-the-bands.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...