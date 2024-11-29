VHS Marching Band, Color Guard Win Gold Medal at 2A Championships

The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard capped off a stellar 2024 Fall season by securing a first-place victory in the 2A division at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23 in West Covina.

The Pride of the Vikings exceptional performance earned them top honors in High Music, along with the overall Gold Medal Championship.

The Vikings achieved a score of 87.4 points, outperforming a competitive field of 12 qualifying southern California marching bands. Silver medalist El Camino Real High School and bronze medalist Moorpark High School rounded out the top three. This marks the band’s second gold medal in three years at the SCSBOA Championships, following their victory in 2022 and a silver medal finish in 2023.

These impressive accolades come just one week after the Vikings delivered a standout performance at the SCSBOA Division 2A Championships Prelims, held in Walnut. Competing against 27 marching bands, the Vikings took home top honors in the following categories:

High Music

High Auxiliary

High General Effect

High Visual

At the heart of this year’s program, “Lunar Embrace,” is a four-part musical and visual interpretation of an anonymous poem about the eternal relationship between the Sea and the Moon. The program features music from Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Sara Bareilles and JVKE.

The Pride of the Vikings is led by Director of Instrumental Music Kelvin Flores and Color Guard Head Lorraine Kohagen.

