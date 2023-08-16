Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 VIA Awards.

These prestigious awards will be presented to members of distinction at the VIA BASH “Fire & Ice Ball” on Friday, Nov. 3.

Awards to be presented include The Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award, VIA Business of the Year and VIA Rising Star Award. These highly sought awards showcase VIA member companies and volunteers that offer strong support, major contributions, and/or significant growth and visibility to the organization and to the Santa Clarita Valley as a whole.

Volunteer of the Year nominees are Kim Kurowski of A-1 Party, Justin Veyna of Barkley Risk Management and Insurance, Scott Wilk, Jr. of TWFG Insurance Services, Ed Bernstein of 25Score and J.C. Burnett of Courier-Messenger, Inc.

Rising Star nominees include Odom Law Group, Prosperitas Financial, 6 Degrees H.R. Consulting, Resurgence IT and 360 Suites.

Lastly, VIA Business of the Year nominees are LBW Insurance & Financial Services, City of Santa Clarita, Jersey Mike’s Subs, SCV Senior Center and 360 Suites.

In addition to the traditional VIA awards, the organization will also present a special Community Impact Award recognizing a SCV based business for their high-level community service and inspirational contribution to business and the community of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Nominees for this award are JCI Santa Clarita, the Baker Family Foundation, Finally Family Homes, Bridge to Home, SCV Boys & Girls Club and Single Mothers Outreach.

Those wishing to attend the VIA “Fire & Ice Ball” event can find full information on VIA’s website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...