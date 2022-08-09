Vector Control Confirms 28 Additional Positive West Nile Virus Samples

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 28 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.

This brings the total number of positive samples within the District’s service area to 63 this year.

The new positive samples were collected from 11 different communities: Artesia, Cerritos, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, Long Beach, Porter Ranch, Rowland Heights, San Fernando, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier and Tarzana.

New West Nile virus positive mosquito samples by city/community, date first detected and number of positive mosquito samples to-date this year.

Arleta 7/15/22 2

Artesia 7/26/22 1

Bellflower 6/2/22 3

Cerritos 7/26/22 1

Encino 7/14/22 2

Glendale 7/20/22 1

Granada Hills 6/28/22 5

Hacienda Hts 6/30/22 3

Hawaiian Gdns 7/29/22 1

La Habra Hts 7/27/22 1

Lake Balboa 6/30/22 3

Los Feliz 7/19/22 1

Long Beach 7/29/22 1

Mission Hills 7/15/22 1

North Hills 7/13/22 2

Northridge 6/30/22 5

Norwalk 7/12/22 1

Panorama City 6/28/22 5

Porter Ranch 7/28/22 1

Reseda 7/14/22 3

Rowland Heights 7/27/22 1

San Fernando 7/29/22 1

San Marino 6/28/22 4

Santa Fe Spngs 7/26/22 2

Sepulveda Basin 7/13/22 1

Signal Hill 7/14/22 1

South El Monte 7/13/22 1

South Whittier 7/26/22 1

Tarzana 7/28/22 1

Van Nuys 7/13/22 3

Whittier 6/30/22 5

Total positive mosquito samples: 63

West Nile virus is endemic to Los Angeles County and warm temperatures can increase virus activity and mosquito populations.

Visit VectorSurv Maps or WestNile.ca.gov for a comprehensive look at this year’s West Nile virus activity throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California.

Mosquito control is a shared responsibility and residents must take an active role in reducing the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking these additional steps:

–Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week.

–Change the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly.

–Wear EPA-registered and CDC-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.

–Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

–Share this information with your community to decrease mosquito populations.

For more information, residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at (562) 944-9656 or online at www.GLAmosquito.org.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no cure for West Nile virus. One in five persons infected with the virus will exhibit symptoms. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or a skin rash. These symptoms can last for several days to months. One in 150 people infected with the virus will require hospitalization. Severe symptoms include high fever, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma, paralysis and possibly death.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District is a public health service agency formed under the authority of the California State Health & Safety Code. The district’s mission is to reduce populations of public health vectors below nuisance levels and prevent human infection associated with mosquito-transmitted diseases.

