VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees

The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled “Color My World.”

The event, to be held Friday, Oct. 18, will feature Crowd Theory, whose music is sure to get you dancing.

Join VIA as it honors those who have made a significant difference in our community. The VIA Bash will be the platform for presenting these prestigious awards, including:

Volunteer of the Year nominees: Emily McConnaughy, ServPro, Mark Shramek, Insperity Scott Edwards, The Mortgage Doctor, Ricki Macken-Chilvers, Pleasantview Industries, Scott Wilk, Jr. TWFG Insurance and Kari McCoy, JCI

VIA Business of the Year nominees: 360 Suites, QM Design Group, Mission Valley Bank, Child & Family Center, LBW Insurance & Financial Services and Fivepoint

In addition to the traditional VIA AWARDS, the organization will also present a special Community Impact Award recognizing a SCV based business or individual for their high-level community service and inspirational contribution to business and the community of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Community Impact Award nominees: Alex Hafizi, JCI, Bridge to Home, Grace Baptist Church and Pleasantview Industries

Purchase your tickets [here] now !

Don’t wait to reserve your spot at this extraordinary event. With such incredible entertainment and inspiring award presentations, tickets are expected to go quickly.

Join VIA in celebrating the best of our community, enjoying fantastic performances, and applauding those who have made a real impact.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...