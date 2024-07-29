header image

1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
| Monday, Jul 29, 2024
VIA BASH

The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled “Color My World.”

The event, to be held Friday, Oct. 18, will feature Crowd Theory, whose music is sure to get you dancing.

Join VIA as it honors those who have made a significant difference in our community. The VIA Bash will be the platform for presenting these prestigious awards, including:

Volunteer of the Year nominees: Emily McConnaughy, ServPro, Mark Shramek, Insperity Scott Edwards, The Mortgage Doctor, Ricki Macken-Chilvers, Pleasantview Industries, Scott Wilk, Jr. TWFG Insurance and Kari McCoy, JCI

VIA Business of the Year nominees: 360 Suites, QM Design Group, Mission Valley Bank, Child & Family Center, LBW Insurance & Financial Services and Fivepoint

In addition to the traditional VIA AWARDS, the organization will also present a special Community Impact Award recognizing a SCV based business or individual for their high-level community service and inspirational contribution to business and the community of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Community Impact Award nominees: Alex Hafizi, JCI, Bridge to Home, Grace Baptist Church and Pleasantview Industries

Purchase your tickets [here] now !

Don’t wait to reserve your spot at this extraordinary event. With such incredible entertainment and inspiring award presentations, tickets are expected to go quickly.

Join VIA in celebrating the best of our community, enjoying fantastic performances, and applauding those who have made a real impact.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities.
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
SCVNews.com