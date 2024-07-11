Walk to End Alzheimer’s Announces Dog Mascot Contest

Calling all dog lovers! The 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s announced its search for a dog mascot.

Submit photos of your favorite pooch now through July 31 to DCohen@alz.org.

Note: Puppy parents must be registered for the Walk to be eligible.

Voting will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31.

Which pup will be the year’s Walk Queen or King? You get to decide soon.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Santa Clarita’s Bridgeport Park Saturday, Sept. 28.

For registration information, or if you’d like to donate to the cause, click [here].

