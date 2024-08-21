WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets

With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.

According to their metrics Santa Clarita has ranked in the bottom third of cities they ranked, at number 207 overall.

WalletHub evaluated dimensions using 17 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the healthiest housing market.

Finally, they determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order their sample.

Each city in the sample was categorized according to the following population-size guidelines:

-Large city: More than 300,000 residents

-Midsize city: 150,000 to 300,000 residents

-Small city: Fewer than 150,000 residents

To see the whole report including the full methodology and metrics, plus opinions from experts check out the website.

