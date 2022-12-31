header image

WBB: 18-1 Second Half Run Sends CSUN Past Cal Poly 65-55
| Friday, Dec 30, 2022
CSUN women BB 122922

An 18-1 second-half run propelled California State University, Northridge past Cal Poly 65-55 in the Big West women’s basketball opener for both teams Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena.

FIRST HALF
Nikola Kovacikova’s four-point play keyed a Mustangs’ 10-0 run midway through the opening 10 minutes. Cal Poly led 17-12 at the end of the period. Cal Poly took their largest lead of the first half at 7:24 of the second when Kovacikova connected on a three-pointer. However, the Matadors battled back, allowing only one more Mustangs’ field goal in the first half Matadors outscored Cal Poly 6-0 over the final 3+ minutes to tie the score at 25 at halftime.

SECOND HALF
CSUN opened the second half with a four-point lead before the Mustangs came back to tie it at 34 midway through the frame. Coming out of the media timeout, Annika Shah put Cal Poly up 37-35 with a three-pointer. Laney Amundsen kick started the game-changing run with a three-pointer deep in the left corner on the ensuing CSUN possession. Jordyn Jackson recorded four consecutive points to increase the lead to 42-37. Cal Poly called time out with 1:58 to go in the period. Anaiyah Tu’ua tallied back-to-back field goals to push the spurt to 11-0 as the period ended with CSUN leading 46-37.

A Jazzy Anousinh free throw a little under 90 seconds into the fourth quarter broke the Cal Poly drought, making it 49-38., CSUN pushed the run to 18-1 with field goals from Jackson and Michelle Duchemin, taking their largest game lead at 53-38. Shah sank three three-pointers over the next three minutes to help Cal Poly draw to within nine, 58-49, at the 5:54 mark. Duchemin charted four of the next seven Matadors’ points as CSUN increased the advantage to 12 with 69 seconds to go. A pair of Maddie Willett free throws with 17 seconds remaining was the final points of the night, making the last 65-55.

THE STATS
CSUN limited Cal Poly to 27.8% shooting for the game (15-54). The Matadors were 15-of-28 in the second half (53.5%) from the field and 49% (25-of-51) for the game. The Matadors outrebounded the Mustangs 38-30. CSUN committed 22 turnovers, while Cal Poly made 21 turnovers.

Four Matadors scored in double figures, led by Tess Amundsen, who scored 13. She grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and blocked a career-high four shots. Tu’ua scored 11 points, dished out a game-high six assists, and made three steals. Macy Smith and Duchemin both scored 10 points. Shah led all scorers with 23 points for the Mustangs. Willett scored 10 points for Cal Poly.

ACCORDING TO HEAD COACH CARLENE MITCHELL
“I am proud of our team. We had four players score in double figures, and we turned the ball over a little too much but give credit to the Cal Poly defense for that. Hopefully, we can build off tonight’s efforts and put together back-to-back good games. In the Big West, winning at home is critical.”

NOTES
CSUN, which had missed only five free throws in its previous three games, missed eight against Cal Poly (11-19)…Cal Poly is one of CSUN’s oldest rivals, dating back to the start of the series in 1975; the teams have played 84 times, with the Matadors leading the all-time series 44-40…Cal Poly dropped to 3-6 overall, playing their first game since Dec. 10 due to Health and Safety Protocols.

UP NEXT
CSUN (2-9, 1-0 Big West) host Cal State Fullerton (5-5, 0-1 Big West) Saturday afternoon. Coverage on ESPN+ begins at 2 p.m. with Jill Painter Lopez on the call.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 28 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,410 new cases countywide and 116 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week
Join feedSCV the week of Feb. 5 - 10, for feedSCV's inaugural SCV Restaurant Week.
Feb. 5-10: feedSCV’s Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week
Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul Benefits Bridge to Home
Soup for the Soul celebrates 25 years of Bridge to Home's mission of help, hope and change. The live fundraising event will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul Benefits Bridge to Home
Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include: Santa Clarita Valley – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Lancaster (Antelope Valley) – Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Mount Wilson – Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 through Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Jan. 2: Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Jan. 15: The Edwards Twins at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the 1970s and 1980s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ impersonators Anthony and Eddie Edwards.
Jan. 15: The Edwards Twins at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE
If you are headed out of the Santa Clarita Valley for New Year's Eve celebrations Metro will offer free service on all Metro-operated bus and light rail lines on Saturday Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 New Year's Day to help everyone travel safely.
Metro Offers Free Service on Buses, Light Rail on NYE
Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year
The National Weather Service is predicting widespread rain across Southern California, including the Santa Clarita valley on Saturday, with another dose of rain expected to hit the region early next week.
Wet Weather Expected in SCV for Saturday, Also in New Year
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
As we close out 2022, I’m inspired to reflect on the efforts I've made to strengthen Los Angeles County. But, making meaningful investments and improvements in the future of our neighborhoods cannot be done alone.
Kathryn Barger | Year in Review 2022
Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning
Enjoy this hands-on class in the Santa Clarita Valley Water Conservatory Garden. With amazing views of the SCV, you'll take pruners in hand while our instructor leads you through the steps to improve the health, quality and beauty of your flowers and plants. This free in-person landscape and gardening class, Proper Pruning, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m.
Jan. 7: In-person Landscape, Gardening Class, Proper Pruning
Economic Opportunity Microbusiness Grants Available in 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will offer grants to small and microbusinesses (less than $2 million in revenue) and non-profits (less than $5 million in revenue) impacted by COVID-19. Grants are available for financial relief to support post-pandemic recovery.
Economic Opportunity Microbusiness Grants Available in 2023
Bridge to Home Seeks Year-end Donations
Bridge To Home, celebrating 25 years of helping the homeless in the Santa Clarita Valley, is asking for year end donations.
Bridge to Home Seeks Year-end Donations
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies with the Off Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team are currently testing out the feasibility of new electric dirt bikes in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Sheriff’s OHV Enforcement Team Test EV Dirt Bikes
Jan. 15: Learn About Tarantulas at Placerita Nature Center
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present a Community Nature Education Series lecture on tarantulas on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.
Jan. 15: Learn About Tarantulas at Placerita Nature Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
SCV Water has renewed its District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance for the next three years.
SCV Water Awarded for Transparency, Good Governance
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Heading into 2023, Californians will see historic new laws take effect that range from tackling climate change to protecting workers’ pay and women’s right to reproductive health care. 
California Slated to Ring in 2023 with Historic New Laws
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday three additional deaths and 103 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,968 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths; 103 New Cases
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
 The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region needs your help in 2023 and asks that you to consider making a New Year’s resolution to become a volunteer.
American Red Cross Seeking Volunteers
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley until Monday Jan. 2 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
(CN) – A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Court Hands California Another Win in Dispute Over Federal Transit Money
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Caltrans has issued a construction advisory for Interstate 5 in the San Fernando Valley.
Caltrans Issues I-5 Construction Advisory
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
