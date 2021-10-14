Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,495 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 17 new deaths reported today, four people who passed away were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49.

“To everyone mourning the passing of a loved one, we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,473,410 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,353 deaths.

There are 684 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 8,820,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.0%.

Cases In Those Experiencing Homelessness Declining

With continued countywide slowing transmission of COVID-19, cases among people experiencing homelessness have declined from 188 weekly cases in August to 107 new cases reported this week.

The number of new cases reported this week includes 67 cases from previous weeks that have been newly identified as cases associated with people experiencing homelessness and are in the new case totals. Tragically, seven people experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19 this week. To date, 9,307 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County have tested positive for COVID-19 and 244 people who were experiencing homelessness have passed away from COVID-19. Of these people who passed away, 116 were sheltered, 78 were unsheltered, and for 50 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown.

There are 1,225 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together, they have administered over 59,702 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across Los Angeles County; 30,285 people experiencing homelessness are fully vaccinated.

The County continues to work closely with partner organizations to vaccinate and protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19 and is offering first, second, and third doses to eligible people.

“We send our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a family member or friend to COVID-19. May they live within your hearts forever,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are grateful to all those supporting and caring for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. As we have seen over the past six months, lowering community transmission has a ripple effect of reducing cases among those most vulnerable – people experiencing homelessness, residents at nursing homes and children under 12. The most powerful – even if not perfect – tool for slowing spread and saving lives and livelihoods are the three COVID-19 vaccines. Let’s stay focused on getting vaccines to every neighborhood and to everyone not yet vaccinated so that we end this pandemic.”

Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 345 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 345 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

289 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 36,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 26,817

Castaic: 4,425 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,695

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,145

Acton: 752

Val Verde: 423

Agua Dulce: 399

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 273

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 164

Elizabeth Lake: 116

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69 (**revised from 70)

Bouquet Canyon: 64

Lake Hughes: 56

Saugus/Canyon Country: 50

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 19

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Wednesday Update

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported zero tests pending, 17 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,561 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, with no additional deaths hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.

California Wednesday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 4,561,319 cases and 69,862 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 4,034 newly reported confirmed cases Tuesday.

As of October 12, local health departments have reported 126,415 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 515 deaths statewide.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of September 26 – October 2, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 38.7 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 5.5 per 100,000 per day.

– The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals. The rate among the unvaccinated is 7.0 times the rate among the vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.1%.

There have been 96,482,901 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 285,722 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of Oct. 13, according to the CDC, 85.3% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 50,779,474 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine Information

Public Health encourages everyone unvaccinated for COVID-19 to get vaccinated now to be fully protected for the holidays. Vaccinations are widely available throughout L.A. County and are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Vaccinated middle and high school students are eligible for free UCLA football tickets. UCLA has partnered with Public Health to give away free tickets to a UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl to middle or high school students in L.A. County who’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while tickets last. Students aged 12 to 18 who’ve received at least one dose can sign up for the free tickets online by visiting: http://ph.lacounty.gov/DPHUCLAVaxforTix.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Oct. 11, there have been 644 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 76% of patients received test results in one day and 92% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

