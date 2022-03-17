West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando

The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.
This award was based on the highest scores out of 300 performances from 80 schools across the nation.
For the 2022 season, the team has 14 girls and is led by Sr. Captain Sam Jones, Sr. Captain Liv Abraham, Sr. Captain Ava Markovich and Junior Captain Aubrey Rogers.
During the 2021 Season, the West Ranch Dance Team was the undefeated West Coast Elite Regional Grand Champions winning three out of three competitions and earned the title National Grand Champions for the 2021 season.
The team’s Medium Contemporary dance placed first at all competitions and had the third overall highest score of any dance at Nationals. The Medium Lyrical dance choreographed by Coach Tammie Johnson was undefeated winning first place at all regional competitions and placing Best in Category at Nationals.
For more information on the West Ranch High School Dance Team visit WR Dance.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, March 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and Senator Mike McGuire, D-North Coast have joined mental health leaders and professionals to urge support of a bill to provide grants of $25,000 to aspiring clinicians who commit to serving two years in communities of high need.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
What started as lower abdominal pains in January 2021 that would strike suddenly, like labor pains, eventually escalated to unintended weight loss, loss of appetite, blood in the stool and frequent vomiting for Melissa Ursini, 37, of Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons women's tennis etched its mark in the school's history books in dramatic fashion on March 15, winning the first Western State Conference Championship in the program's young history with an 8-1 home win over visiting Antelope Valley College.
Just before a vote to possibly censure and strip him of his executive title on the board, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Director Dan Mortensen preemptively resigned from his seat representing District 3.
Eight cadets studying domestic affairs from the United States Military Academy West Point, had the opportunity to tour the city of Santa Clarita and meet with Mayor Laurene Weste, along with a variety of city staff to learn more about local politics and governance, last week.
This St. Patrick’s Day the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers in Los Angeles County to avoid taking chances and make the right decision to have a sober ride home if their plans include alcohol. Unfortunately, the party often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets and endangering countless lives.
Providence Holy Cross and Providence Saint Joseph medical centers announced they have received the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, placing them in the top 5% of acute care hospitals evaluated by Healthgrades.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement voicing her frustration following the Board of Supervisors’ vote March 15, 2022 to designate Camp Joseph Scott over Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall as a Secure Youth Track Facility for violent offenders formerly under the supervision of the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.
The American Cancer Society's Discovery Shop will host a Community Cancer Awareness Day and Spring Boutique on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to browse, shop and learn about upcoming American Cancer Society events, fundraisers and services.
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors has unanimously passed a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to cancel property tax penalties, interests, costs and fees for property owners that have been negatively affected by the eviction moratorium passed by the Board as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.
