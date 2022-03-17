West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando

The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.

This award was based on the highest scores out of 300 performances from 80 schools across the nation.

For the 2022 season, the team has 14 girls and is led by Sr. Captain Sam Jones, Sr. Captain Liv Abraham, Sr. Captain Ava Markovich and Junior Captain Aubrey Rogers.

During the 2021 Season, the West Ranch Dance Team was the undefeated West Coast Elite Regional Grand Champions winning three out of three competitions and earned the title National Grand Champions for the 2021 season.

The team’s Medium Contemporary dance placed first at all competitions and had the third overall highest score of any dance at Nationals. The Medium Lyrical dance choreographed by Coach Tammie Johnson was undefeated winning first place at all regional competitions and placing Best in Category at Nationals.

For more information on the West Ranch High School Dance Team visit WR Dance.

