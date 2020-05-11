[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

May 11
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Western States Pact Asks U.S. Congress for $1 Trillion for Relief, Recovery
| Monday, May 11, 2020
western states pact

SACRAMENTO — In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from the five-state Western States Pact requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to preserve core government services like public health, public safety and public education, and help people get back to work.

The letter is copied below:

Dear Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Leader McCarthy and Leader Schumer:

It is now clear that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, and the worst of its economic impact is yet to come. Our states are on the front line against the virus while at the same time leading our states’ recovery. Each of us has seen first-hand how COVID-19 has caused a national recession that we are seeing play out in our states – resulting in a record amount of lost wages and business failures, spiraling unemployment and substantial, unplanned COVID-19-driven costs.

We deeply appreciated the quick financial assistance you provided workers, small business people and those who have been displaced by this crisis. But now, however, our states will be forced to make deep cuts to programs that help those same individuals without similar relief efforts for state and local governments. Even states that began the year in a strong fiscal position are facing staggering deficits amid growing costs of responding to the crisis. With unemployment projected to surpass that of the Great Recession, we are facing unprecedented and ongoing economic challenges.

Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders. And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.

That’s why we are respectfully, and urgently, requesting $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments. Though even this amount will not replace the decline in revenue that we forecast, it will make a meaningful difference in our ability to make-up for COVID-19 revenue losses. This aid would preserve core government services like public health, public safety, public education and help people get back to work. It would help our states and cities come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient.

Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math, as are Democratic and Republican mayors across our states. The moment requires unprecedented partnership from all of us – across every level of government and across party.

We urge you to take swift action to help states and local governments provide core government services for American families.

Sincerely,

Gavin Newsom
Governor of California

Toni Atkins
President Pro Tempore of the California State Senate

Anthony Rendon
Speaker of the California State Assembly

Marie Waldron
Minority Leader of the California State Assembly

Jared Polis
Governor of Colorado

Leroy Garcia
President of the Colorado State Senate

Steve Fenberg
Majority Leader of the Colorado State Senate

KC Becker
Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives

Alec Garnett
Majority Leader of the Colorado House of Representatives

Kate Brown
Governor of Oregon

Tina Kotek
Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives

Peter Courtney
President of the Oregon Senate

Steve Sisolak
Governor of Nevada

Nicole Cannizzaro
Majority Leader of the Nevada Senate

Jason Frierson
Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly

Jay Inslee
Governor of Washington

Andy Billig
Majority Leader of the Washington State Senate

Laurie Jinkins
Speaker of the Washington House of Representatives

cc: California congressional delegation
cc: Colorado congressional delegation
cc: Oregon congressional delegation
cc: Nevada congressional delegation
cc: Washington congressional delegation
