Scott Wilk

Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Press Release

The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic. To help protect these jobs, $28.6 billion is available in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with the Small Business Administration (SBA).

This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to the losses incurred due to the closures, up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per location.

For more information and to submit an application, visit sba.gov/restaurants.

For assistance with any State matters, contact State Sen. Scott Wilk’s, R-Santa Clarita, district office at (661) 729-6232 or visit his website.

Scott Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

