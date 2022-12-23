You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Human Resources Division

Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
The Human Resources Division works to bridge the city’s philosophy of excellent customer service, creativity and a humanistic approach with the attraction and development of a diverse and highly-skilled workforce at the city of Santa Clarita.
Whether it is through collaboration with community partners, connecting staff with wellness resources or creating professional development programs that will help further their careers, this division truly works to create an engaged, motivated and supportive work environment for the members of our organization.
Through creativity and innovative ideas, the Human Resources team constantly works to create new opportunities for future candidates. One unique and award-winning way they do this is by working alongside local and state-wide professionals and academic associations to provide undergraduate and graduate students with work-based learning opportunities through the College Internship Program. This allows students to get hands-on work experience while enabling them to be competitive for future full-time positions in their local government.
Recruitment of city employees is also the responsibility of the HR team as they seek to find the best candidates to provide services to our community. Additionally, this division strives to ensure a safe work environment for employees while also partnering with local utility and emergency organizations to prepare staff and community members for a variety of emergencies, such as fires and earthquakes.
Altogether, this team works to put the puzzle pieces of our organization together by bringing support and countless resources to our staff members here at the city of Santa Clarita every day. Be sure to tune into the city’s social media account this month to learn more about this division through the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall Campaign.
This campaign reminds residents of all the city does on their behalf every day and introduces the community to the City employees who are getting the job done.
To contact the Human Resources Division, you can visit them in Suite 110 or call them directly at (661) 284-1418.
Several deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station recently worked in partnership with different retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct a retail theft operation. Businesses were monitored via surveillance in a proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season.
Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist beginning in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries in December. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
It’s a new year full of new possibilities and opportunities. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the first Business After Hours mixer of 2023 at 24/7 Events as more than 150 business representatives from across the SCV join for an evening of networking.
As California students head back to many public colleges and universities in the new year, the California Department of Public Health is bolstering efforts to raise awareness of and prevent opioid use, addiction, and potential overdose, as the state works to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone.
Road work will continue along the I-5 during the holiday season except for nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard. There will not be any nighttime closures scheduled on Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
After trailing by 15 at the half, The Master's men's basketball team fought back to tie it, but that was as close as they got as the Lights of Montana State-Northern defeated the Mustangs 80-71 in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, swore in recently elected board members, elected its new officers, received recognitions for service, and set its 2023 meeting schedule at the board’s business and organizational meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
College of the Canyons pushed past the visiting West Hills Lemoore Eagles by an 89-72 final score at the Cougar Cage on Tuesday night, good for its second straight victory and third over the last four games.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has removed all eligibility requirements for the mpox vaccine, making it available to anyone needing protection against the disease without having to disclose any information on personal risk.
