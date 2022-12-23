You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Human Resources Division

Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.

The Human Resources Division works to bridge the city’s philosophy of excellent customer service, creativity and a humanistic approach with the attraction and development of a diverse and highly-skilled workforce at the city of Santa Clarita.

Whether it is through collaboration with community partners, connecting staff with wellness resources or creating professional development programs that will help further their careers, this division truly works to create an engaged, motivated and supportive work environment for the members of our organization.

Through creativity and innovative ideas, the Human Resources team constantly works to create new opportunities for future candidates. One unique and award-winning way they do this is by working alongside local and state-wide professionals and academic associations to provide undergraduate and graduate students with work-based learning opportunities through the College Internship Program. This allows students to get hands-on work experience while enabling them to be competitive for future full-time positions in their local government.

For more information about this program, please visit santa-clarita.com.

Recruitment of city employees is also the responsibility of the HR team as they seek to find the best candidates to provide services to our community. Additionally, this division strives to ensure a safe work environment for employees while also partnering with local utility and emergency organizations to prepare staff and community members for a variety of emergencies, such as fires and earthquakes.

Altogether, this team works to put the puzzle pieces of our organization together by bringing support and countless resources to our staff members here at the city of Santa Clarita every day. Be sure to tune into the city’s social media account this month to learn more about this division through the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall Campaign.

This campaign reminds residents of all the city does on their behalf every day and introduces the community to the City employees who are getting the job done.

To contact the Human Resources Division, you can visit them in Suite 110 or call them directly at (661) 284-1418.

To learn more about job opportunities in the city, please visit santa-clarita.com/Jobs.

