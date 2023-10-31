Zonta Club of SCV Announces Member Achievements

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.

Founded in 1974, the Zonta Club of SCV is a nonprofit organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the SCV and around the world.

Moore was awarded Zontian of the Year 2022-2023 at Zonta Club’s Oct. 11 Business Meeting for her exemplary service to the Zonta Club and community. She has been a member of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley for 14 years.

Moore has been instrumental in the creation, installation, mentoring and guidance of three of Zonta’s high school Z Clubs, Golden Valley, Canyon, West Ranch and Zonta’s Golden Z Club at College of the Canyons.

These clubs provide opportunities for students to develop communication and leadership skills, explore career alternatives and increase their civic and international awareness through service.

She took the lead in creating and producing an inaugural event in August 2023 to bring together youth from the four clubs at the first annual Zonta Z Club and Golden Z Club Leadership Retreat.

Moore’s community service includes:

Governing Board Trustee and Past Board President, William S. Hart Union High School District Board of Trustees; Elected member and immediate past chair, L.A. County Committee on School District Organization and representative on the California School Boards Association Delegate Assembly; First Vice President of Programs and Past Financial Reviewer, Santa Clarita Valley Council PTA; Parliamentarian, Santa Clarita/Antelope Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; Immediate Past President, Golden Oak Community School PTA; Board member and Past Chair, WiSH Education Foundation and Board member and President-Elect, Bridge to Home Homeless Services.

Nicole Miller, current President of the local Zonta Club, was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 for the next Biennium 2023-2025.

The Zonta District 9 Conference was held in Burbank from Oct. 5-8. District 9 is comprised of 24 clubs located in Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Northern California, Central Valley, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernadino County and Arizona. The District 9 Conference meets every two years.

Darleen Lyons, a member of Zonta Club of SCV for 34 years, is serving as District 9 Parliamentarian during this biennium 2022-2024. Her duties are to ensure that Robert Rules of Order are followed throughout District 9 business meetings, conference meetings, elections and other meetings as may be needed.

For more information about the Zonta Club of SCV visit www.scvzonta.org.

