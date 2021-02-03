Zonta Club SCV, Golden Valley High Partner to Form Z Club

Mentoring young leaders is very important to Zonta. In fact, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley chartered a Z Club at Golden Valley High School on Nov. 9, 2020.

Each of the Z Club board members received a package with a Z Club t-shirt, face mask, patch, necklace charm and a few other Zonta goodies. Our Z Club liaisons at Golden Valley High School: Sally Mostafa-Eisenreich, Shelley Coe and Deb Escoe have been influential in mentoring these young adults.

Z clubs are formed on secondary school campuses. These student clubs are designed to provide opportunities for young adults to develop communication and leadership skills, explore career alternatives, and increase their international awareness and understanding through service.

Zonta Club of SCV will mentor the Golden Valley Z club with the goal of improving the lives of women and girls locally and internationally. Zonta International is a global organization of more than 28,000 women and men in more than 1,100 Zonta clubs in 62 countries. Zonta International believes young people are critical to achieving gender equality and ending violence against women and girls around the world.

Zonta clubs sponsor Z clubs, and provide students with the resources, information and guidance they need to improve the world around them.

We invite you to join this growing global movement of students working for gender equality and an end to violence against women and girls worldwide. Want to know more about the Golden Valley Z Club? Visit www.scvzonta.org/z-club/.