Zonta Club SCV Unveils Newest Scholarship

Zonta Club Santa Clarita Valley unveiled their newest scholarship to honor the memory of a former member.

The Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship is named after a member of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Jo Ann passed away in 2019 following a long and brave fight with COPD. She had no idea that her fellow Zontian’s would create a scholarship in her honor.

With her family’s endorsement, this annual scholarship was created to assist women pursuing a career in Business Accounting. Funds have been donated by her family, friends, and the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Jo Ann was passionate about her career in accounting. She was a natural with numbers and had a talent for organization. Being the only woman executive for a worldwide corporation during the era of male dominated management teams, she helped break the barrier for women in managerial positions.

She was committed to the Zonta mission and advocated gender equality. A twenty-year member, she led the club with the motto of “Strong Leadership, Strong Women, Strong World!”. Jo Ann was an amazing volunteer and mentor who will be remembered forever in our hearts.

For more information about the scholarship visit the website.

