April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
| Monday, Apr 5, 2021
13 productions

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka “Hollywood North” the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:

* “Edens” – television show

* “Star Trek Picard” – television show

* “S.W.A.T.” – television show

* “911: Lone Star” – television show

* Xfinity – commercial

* Walmart – commercial

* These Hands – commercial

* United Airlines – still photo

* “Team Work” – short film

* “Baldur” – student film

Filming in the County of Los Angeles and the State of California was put on hold in mid-March 2020 as health officials looked to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On June 12, L.A. County Public Health issued a revised Health Order, along with safety protocols, to allow for the re-opening of the entertainment industry, which includes film and television production.

Santa Clarita’s Fiscal Year ended on June 30, and despite the three-month stoppage, the final numbers were still very strong. In Fiscal Year 19/20, the Film Office issued 468 permits, which led to 1,249 film days and $30,771,500 in estimated economic impact. This last fiscal year marked the seventh in a row that the city’s film program generated more than $30 million in estimated economic impact.

Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“We are excited to see productions begin to film in our city once again,” said Santa Clarita City Councilman Cameron Smyth. “The city’s film program remains an integral part of the local economy, and we look forward to safely resuming filming on our sound stages, movie ranches, and on location throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

In the last year several productions were based at Santa Clarita movie ranches and sound stages including “Bless This Mess,” “Goliath,” “Mayans MC,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” “S.W.A.T.,” “68 Whiskey,” “Party of Five” and “Holey Moley.”

Other television shows that filmed on location in Santa Clarita last fiscal year included “Seal Team,” “Reno 911,” “Space Force,” “This is Us,” “Homeland,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Goldbergs,” “Masked Singer” and many more.

Several feature films were filmed in Santa Clarita, including “Yes Day” and “The Outlaw Johnny Black,” along with dozens of national commercial spots ranging from McDonald’s to Nissan to Walmart and Adidas.

Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world, more than 30 sound stages, more than 10 movie ranches, a one-stop shop Film Office, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing in addition to being located within the industry’s coveted “30-Mile Zone.”

Several other factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the city’s own Film Incentive Program and Movie Ranch Overlay Zone.

The Santa Clarita Valley has also benefitted tremendously from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program as numerous approved projects have filmed and continue to do so on location in the area.

For more information about the dozen productions or filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at 661-284-1425.

For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI's UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Bank of Santa Clarita's Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to decline in Los Angeles County, the County Health Officer Order has been updated to reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the Orange Tier beginning Monday, April 5.
COVID-19: L.A. County Updates Orange Tier Restrictions Effective Monday
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 366 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county officially moved into the state's Orange Tier and eased more restrictions.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Moves to Orange Tier, Easing Restrictions; SCV Cases Total 27,366
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is preparing to launch the L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program, a partnership with Neighborhood Housing Services of L.A. County and local HUD-approved housing counseling agencies.
L.A. County Mortgage Relief Program to Offer $20K Grants to Property Owners
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley resident and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee has been charged on suspicion of possession of child pornography.
SCV Resident, Ex-LASD Employee Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
Family fun and entertainment will continue at East Walker Ranch Open Space in May and June with showings of “Shrek” and “The Goonies” at City Cinemas.
City Cinemas to Host Drive-in Showings of ‘Shrek,’ ‘The Goonies’
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Libraries in the Santa Clarita Valley have a lot to celebrate this National Library Week, as they are set to reopen their doors to the public Tuesday after more than a year’s closure due to the pandemic.
SCV Libraries to Reopen on Tuesday
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California and was felt in the Santa Clarita Valley early Monday morning.
Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Southern California, Santa Clarita
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
Sunday marked the second Easter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and though many churches have resumed services, most of the typical weekend celebrations were canceled.
SCV Celebrates Second COVID Easter
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Small Business Stabilization Loan Program has reached its application limit as loan funding requests have exceeded $30 million.
L.A. County Small Business Stabilization Loan Program Maxes Out
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, April 5-11, 2021:
10 Productions Filming in SCV This Week
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
UltraViolet Devices Inc. partnered with Badger Technologies to equip the Badger UV Disinfect robot with its advanced UV-C technology to create an autonomous disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments.
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 374 new deaths and 692 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,284 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health announced an update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order which will reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the orange tier.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health on Friday released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk effective April 15.
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
