SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

This celebration promises to be a vibrant gathering to honor and appreciate the remarkable contributions of Black-owned businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Black Business Month is a time to recognize the invaluable role that Black-owned businesses play in strengthening our economy. This year’s honorees have made significant impacts on our community, and their achievements deserve to be celebrated,” said Di Thompson, 2024 Chair for the Black Business Council. “This celebration not only underscores the importance of diversity in our businesses and communities but also encourages everyone to come together and join in the festivities.”

The 2024 honorees are:

Moriah Medical College – Meagan Jackson

Rayshun Parkman – Booku Po’Boys

Janine Prado – City of Santa Clarita

August is Black Business Month, and this year will be the 2nd year the SCV Chamber will help shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and Black business leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley. The celebration is open to everyone to join and show solidarity with the Black community and engage in meaningful conversations about the importance of supporting minority-owned businesses.

“We want to congratulate the honorees and thank you for the profound positive impact you have made throughout our community. Your dedication and hard work are truly inspiring,” said Ivan Volschenk, President & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We invite the entire community to come network and celebrate with us.”

California Institute of the Arts returns as Title Sponsor. Additional sponsors include city of Santa Clarita, Heroes of Color, Di Thompson (Thompson Realty Advisors), Evolve Business Strategies, Southern California Edison and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Tickets for the celebration can be purchased on the Chamber’s website, www.scvchamber.com under the Events page. Sponsorships are available by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

The SCV Chamber’s Black Business Council works to inspire, empower, and promote the economic growth and sustainability of black businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals within the Santa Clarita Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...