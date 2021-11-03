6 SCV Football Teams Head to Playoffs

A total of six Santa Clarita Valley varsity football teams are heading to the playoffs this year, giving each a chance to win out their division and take home their respective section championship trophy.

Of the six, five games will be on the road.

On Sunday, the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section released their brackets for the upcoming 2021 11-man and 8-man divisional playoffs.

Hart High School did not receive a playoff berth after they fell to West Ranch in the final week of Foothill League play, and Golden Valley won a coin toss deciding which among the three teams tied for third place in the league would move on to postseason play.

Each school, based on their rankings, was placed in a division filled with teams of similar rankings throughout Southern California. The games are all slated to occur on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (unless the schools obtain approval for a time change) and are scheduled as follows:

2021 11-Man CIF Southern Section Football Divisional Playoffs

– Saugus: Division III, Rancho Cucamonga at Saugus (College of the Canyons).

– West Ranch: Division IV, West Ranch at Lawndale.

– Valencia: Division V, Valencia at Rio Mesa.

– Golden Valley: Division VII, Golden Valley at La Mirada.

– Trinity Classical Academy: Division XIII, Trinity at Anaheim.

2021 8-Man CIF Southern Section Football Divisional Playoffs

– Santa Clarita Christian: Division II, Santa Clarita Christian at California School for the Deaf.

Valencia High School, despite having its final week of Foothill League play against Saugus canceled on Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Vikings campus — resulting in the Centurions taking home sole possession of the Foothill League title for the second season in a row — are scheduled, as of the publication of this article, to play their game on Friday against Rio Mesa, according to Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District.

