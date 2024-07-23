Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball

The Master’s University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.

A 4-year varsity starter at Covenant Classical School in Aledo, Texas, Skeels was the starting shortstop his freshman year before turning his attention to pitching. During his junior year, the 6-4 right hander posted a 2.50 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.

“TMU is a place where I can grow as a ball player and as a Christian,” Skeels said. “I am very excited to play for a coach like Coach Brooks who values scripture and winning ball games.”

During a post-season game in 2023, Skeels struck out the first 11 batters he faced on his way to a 13 K, complete-game shutout. He was named to the All-District team three times during his Covenant Classical career.

“Mack Skeels is a young, talented student-athlete with exceptional grades and is a savvy, two-way player and spiritual leader,” head coach Monte Brooks said. “He had an exceptional career in high school, but we believe his best days are ahead as he matures physically into his tall, lanky frame. It is exciting to have such a high-caliber player attending TMU. He will play a big role in our program for the next four years.”

