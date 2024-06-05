Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year

The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year. Ozella had announced earlier that he would be retiring at the end of this season.
Hart High Baseball team member Ryan De La Meza, a senior, was named Player of the Year.
Ozella, who coached Hart Baseball for 25 years, racked up 21 CIF playoff berths, nine league titles and coached eight players who went on to play in Major League Baseball.
He was recently honored on the field at Dodger Stadium during Santa Clarita Dodger Day. It was also the Dodgers’ pitcher, Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead night, one of Ozella’s former players.
Hart High captured the CIF Southern Division Championship, for the first time in 25 years. Hart defeated Moorpark 7-6 on May 17 in the Division 2 championship game at Lake Elsinore’s Diamond Stadium.
The 2024 Baseball All CIF for spring sports is presented by the LA84 Foundation and selected by the CIF-SS baseball coaches.
Other Divison 2 All CIF First Team selections are:
Name and school
Brandon Tatch Aliso Niguel
Gabe Lopez Arcadia
Fernando Palencia Arcadia
Nathan Chavez Arlington
Caleb Trugman Ayala
Austin Duarte Canyon Anaheim
Kade Finazzo Citrus Valley
Troy Cooper Hart
Ryan De La Meza Hart
Ian Edwards Hart
Zach Strickland Maranatha
Thomas Lieb Maranatha
Taylor Busch Moorpark
Chapman Weber Paloma Valley
Ayden Harrison Paloma Valley
Tyler Tellenbach Palos Verdes
Esteban Sepulveda Quartz Hill
Taden Krogsgaard Temecula Valley
Angel Cervantes Warren
Dylan Smith West Torrance
Dylan Volantis Westlake
Nolan Johnson Westlake
The CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California. There are currently 10 separate CIF Sections that govern sports under the umbrella of the California State CIF. Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley are members of the CIF Southern Section.
