header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 4
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
| Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
Jim Ozella crop

The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year. Ozella had announced earlier that he would be retiring at the end of this season.

Hart High Baseball team member Ryan De La Meza, a senior, was named Player of the Year.

Ozella, who coached Hart Baseball for 25 years, racked up 21 CIF playoff berths, nine league titles and coached eight players who went on to play in Major League Baseball.

He was recently honored on the field at Dodger Stadium during Santa Clarita Dodger Day. It was also the Dodgers’ pitcher, Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead night, one of Ozella’s former players.

Hart High captured the CIF Southern Division Championship, for the first time in 25 years. Hart defeated Moorpark 7-6 on May 17 in the Division 2 championship game at Lake Elsinore’s Diamond Stadium.

The 2024 Baseball All CIF for spring sports is presented by the LA84 Foundation and selected by the CIF-SS baseball coaches.

Other Divison 2 All CIF First Team selections are:

Name and school

Brandon Tatch Aliso Niguel

Gabe Lopez Arcadia

Fernando Palencia Arcadia

Nathan Chavez Arlington

Caleb Trugman Ayala

Austin Duarte Canyon Anaheim

Kade Finazzo Citrus Valley

Troy Cooper Hart

Ryan De La Meza Hart

Ian Edwards Hart

Zach Strickland Maranatha

Thomas Lieb Maranatha

Taylor Busch Moorpark

Chapman Weber Paloma Valley

Ayden Harrison Paloma Valley

Tyler Tellenbach Palos Verdes

Esteban Sepulveda Quartz Hill

Taden Krogsgaard Temecula Valley

Angel Cervantes Warren

Dylan Smith West Torrance

Dylan Volantis Westlake

Nolan Johnson Westlake

The CIF is the governing body for all high school sports in California. There are currently 10 separate CIF Sections that govern sports under the umbrella of the California State CIF. Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley are members of the CIF Southern Section.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year

Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
FULL STORY...

Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title

Pouliot Comes Up Short in Quest for Third National Title
Monday, May 27, 2024
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round

TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
Monday, May 27, 2024
Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium

TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium
Friday, May 24, 2024
The Master's women's 4x800 relay team got to stand on the podium after an eighth-place finish, and several individuals qualified for event finals, at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
FULL STORY...

The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament

The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Thursday, May 23, 2024
For the second consecutive year, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament. This year’s tournament will feature 43 teams, from across California. Games will begin Thursday, May 23 and end Monday, May 27.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, June 4 to extend the the current 4% rental increase cap on rental units located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for another six months, through Dec. 31, 2024. The supes also voted to impose a new rent cap pf 3% as of Jan. 1, 2025.
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park ill begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
SCVNews.com