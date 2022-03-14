A Light of Hope Appoints New Board Members

As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors. Chobanian-Murray and Brewster bring years of experience with ALOH and other local nonprofits to help guide the organization into the future.

Chobanian-Murray has been a resident in the Santa Clarita Valley since 1971 and is a successful residential real estate agent of 32 years, as well as an estate and property manager and events coordinator. She has been heavily involved in the non-profit sector for nearly three decades, serving on the Board of Directors for the Child & Family Development Center, SCVAA, Hart Parents Association and the William S. Hart Personnel Commission in that time. She is also the former Development Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Chobanian-Murray is passionate about helping others and is dedicated to the community, especially the youth. She is married to Vince and is a mother of two – Jacob, 25, and Rachel, 20.

Brewster is a lifelong Santa Clarita resident and graduate of Hart High School. He found A Light of Hope when he needed to turn his life around and credits the organization with his 10-plus years of sobriety. Brewster has been in charge of leading ALOH’s sober events for participants for nearly eight years and has assisted in leading support groups for the last five. He joins the Board of Directors to assist with the business and growth missions of the organization and believes his calling is to help others find life and experience it to the fullest. When not working as an elevator mechanic or running his local business – DJ Windows – Brewster can be found surfing the coast, snowboarding in the mountains and experiencing life anywhere in between.

A Light of Hope is a nonprofit, 12-step based Alternative Peer Group support center for young people and their families. ALOH helps participants and family members dealing with addiction or self-destructive behaviors by creating a safe haven where they can find hope and support.

For more information about A Light of Hope’s resources and programming, please visit ALightOfHopeSCV.org or call (661) 513-HEAL.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...