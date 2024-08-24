Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree

Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. – Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.

Dive deep into learning acrylic painting techniques in this class for adults. Each student will receive instruction according to incoming skill level. Class size is small ensuring individualized guidance. Subjects will include landscapes, still life, animals and people.

All materials will be included in this class.

Price for the class is $448.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

To register visit the ARTree website.

