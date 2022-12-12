SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners

In 2014, Face Your Fears Athletics was born out of our desire to enable athletes and individuals to band together and support one another in reaching their highest fitness potential. Since that day, their Valencia gym has grown to become one of the most welcoming and personalized athletic and fitness communities in the Santa Clarita area.

Face Your Fears Athletics mission is to build healthy bodies, by first building a healthy community. Without the community and shared experience of suffering, achieving, and sometimes even failing, FYF Athletics would be just a strength and conditioning program like any other. They strive to show their members that it’s bigger than you and that while this journey can be done alone, it’s a little easier and a lot more fun to do it together. They believe in the power of their Training Program. It is through this program that you will see heart and soul pushed into every workout, every lift, and every effort given; that is why they love it. Their mission as a gym and as coaches are to display this character, coach our athletes to this point and build lasting relationships along the way.