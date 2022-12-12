SCV Chamber

SCV Chamber Adds New Business Partners

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 12, 2022

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently added new members. Below is the list of the Chamber’s newest business partners.

 
9Round gives you an outlet to compete against yourself — and get stronger with every workout. Wherever you are on your fitness journey, you’ll feel at home in their intimate, boutique studios.
9Round began in 2008 as a specialized kickboxing-themed fitness center franchise founded by Shannon “The Cannon” Hudson and Heather “The Hero” Hudson, and has grown to over 700 studio locations worldwide.
Founded in 2021 by Blake Baker and Kristen Baker, the Baker Family Foundation (BFF) strives to make a positive impact on our community by creating a bridge between those in need and the resources needed for positive change. The Foundation is currently completing a strategic planning process to inform its next decade of work.
The BFF provides financial support and career opportunities to the aspiring youth in their community. Many young people in our community have a vision, an idea or a plan, but lack the resources to put it into motion.
Since 1974, Citizens Business Bank has been creating banking relationships by focusing on their customer and helping them achieve more for their business, their employees, and the communities they serve.
Their founder, George A. Borba Sr., was an enterprising dairy farmer and small business owner from Southern California. George saw a need to support other business owners in his community by helping them preserve and enhance the value of their companies. He shared his vision with a group of local business leaders who cared deeply about their community, and together they set out to design a new banking experience.
As a Filipino-American mom living in Southern California, Marie was raised speaking only English. Like herself and her husband, many families of different cultures didn’t pass on their native language to their children. She feels very fortunate to have her children in a Spanish Dual Language Immersion program. Their achievement in language learning is amazing, but she still constantly finds herself unable to bring more Spanish dialogue into their home. Marie learned that modeling the best linguistic pronunciation wasn’t necessary for learning a new language. In fact, daily practice and consistency were more valuable for new language learners.
Because she also wants to introduce Tagalog to her children, she wanted her books to keep the cost of learning a new language low while also keeping the time commitment flexible. Marie developed these dual language books, as a supplement to other language programs, to make it easier for parents to be part of their children’s journey to becoming bilingual or even trilingual!
In 2014, Face Your Fears Athletics was born out of our desire to enable athletes and individuals to band together and support one another in reaching their highest fitness potential. Since that day, their Valencia gym has grown to become one of the most welcoming and personalized athletic and fitness communities in the Santa Clarita area.
Face Your Fears Athletics mission is to build healthy bodies, by first building a healthy community. Without the community and shared experience of suffering, achieving, and sometimes even failing, FYF Athletics would be just a strength and conditioning program like any other. They strive to show their members that it’s bigger than you and that while this journey can be done alone, it’s a little easier and a lot more fun to do it together. They believe in the power of their Training Program. It is through this program that you will see heart and soul pushed into every workout, every lift, and every effort given; that is why they love it. Their mission as a gym and as coaches are to display this character, coach our athletes to this point and build lasting relationships along the way.
Founded in 1976 by Alan Richard Mootnick, the Gibbon Conservation Center (GCC) houses the rarest group of small Asian apes in the Western Hemisphere. They currently house 38 gibbons, representing five species. All are on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species list. One of them, the northern white-cheeked gibbon, is critically endangered.
The mission of the GCC is to promote the conservation, study, and care of gibbons through public education and habitat preservation. The GCC educate the public about gibbons, threats to their survival, and the actions the public can take to protect them. Each year, GCC provides educational tours for veterinarians, anthropology students, graduate students, K-12 school children, scout troops, and animal lovers of all ages. They also encourage noninvasive behavioral studies to increase global knowledge and understanding of gibbons, both captive and wild, as well as support ongoing field conservation projects in their countries of origin.
The gallery offers Western art, figurative art, sports art, street scenes and landscapes by award-winning and museum artists. They love helping collectors with their art collections and helping them acquire works of art they will enjoy owning for years to come!
Whether you are looking for an original Frederic Remington or Norman Rockwell, or a beautiful figurative painting by Pino, Marshennikov or Volegov, an etching by Renoir, Rembrandt or Picasso, or wildlife art by Carl Rungius and Bonnie Marris, J Sabry Fine Art has many art treasures in the gallery you can view and they can provide additional works of art as well.
Back in 2013, Markitome started with the vision of creating a reliable and accountable agency that took pride in providing premium marketing services keeping punctuality within their core values. The founder Vivek Rangabhashyam saw large inconsistencies in the marketing industry and worked towards creating structured processes to increase the effectiveness of marketing campaigns for businesses across the world.
Markitome is data-driven and helps businesses reach prospective consumers using targeted online mediums. In all their marketing campaigns, they maintain a stern eye on their customer’s value proposition, key brand messaging, data on target customer demographics, and other high-level elements, thus ensuring a very customized and unique experience for all the leads converted.
Joe Fernandez began working in the mortgage industry in the early 2000’s. After the collapse of the housing market in 2008, he transitioned into working for a retail mortgage lender. During this time, he began to realize how out-of-touch the industry was with their clients and the community. If a loan didn’t fit the square, the client would be turned away and left behind. Additionally, he began to realize how working with a big corporation for a mortgage was actually costing their clients more money in the long run due to the cost of doing business and hidden fees.
With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, NXT Step Solutions provides their clients with top-tier, personalized and family-focused service. At NXT Steps Solutions, you’re not just another number. They care for you like family because — well, they are a family.
Parent Rescue’s team is full of experienced Pediatric Nurse Practitioners with expertise in care of pediatric patients and coaching/mentoring parents.
They are all the additional things you wish you had from your current pediatric provider. They will fill in the gaps and help you thrive.  From preparing for baby to sleep – they’ve got you!
Peak Eyecare Optometry professionals in Santa Clarita go beyond 20/20 to help their patients see clearly far into the future. They stay up to date with the rapid progress of medicine and technology, so you benefit from precise diagnoses and optimal treatments for a variety of conditions, such as dry eye disease.
From the latest dry eye treatment and comprehensive eye exams to contact lens fittings and optical services, they make sure your eyes are healthy and your vision is clear, day in and day out.
Bri King – formerly Bri Waterman- has been serving the Santa Clarita Valley’s Real Estate needs since 1999! Her personal goal is to simplify the process of buying and selling Real Estate. Bri’s Real Estate philosophy is based solely on customer satisfaction. Bri’s success is not defined by just the number of homes she sells each year, but by taking excellent care of each individual client even years after escrow has closed.
Buying or Selling a Home is an emotional process. Bri King has been in the Real Estate industry full time for more than 24 years and she embraces the fact that there are common issues in the process of even the simplest transactions. Bri’s mild temperament, expertise and creativity allow for a stress-free escrow process. The key is being reachable! While others may hide in the onset of a conflict, Bri knows that answering the phone, explaining the problem and offering a few options of resolution is what saves escrows and usually keeps all parties happy. There are very few Real Estate problems that cannot be resolved!
SJ Beauty Bar is a full service salon, specialize on Bridal Hairstyling and Glam. They offer various services such as hair coloring, haircutting, event hairstyling, event glam, and Halloween makeup. They also offer Brazilian Blow outs and hair extension installations with different methods such as wefts, itips, ktips and tape ins.
From consignors, to customers, to our concessionaires – The Tried Equestrian works because of its community! Like an ecosystem for retail, each role is an integral part in building the dream of better, more responsible, equestrian shopping. At the core of that dream is the team of Tried Experts.
Their  team’s equestrian knowledge varies between the Hunters, Jumpers, Western, Three-Day Eventing, and Dressage disciplines. They have a combined 90 years experience in the industry, riding and working for other equestrian retailers and companies.
As a licensed real estate agent serving both Southern and Northern California, Tiffany Shields checks all of the boxes. She not only helps buyers get the keys to their homes but also goes the extra mile to ensure they keep them. After witnessing an influx of foreclosures early in her career, Tiffany makes it her priority to educate homeowners about prevention alternatives so they can avoid losing their homes in the future. It was also around that time that she discovered the secret to a smooth transaction: clear and consistent communication.
Tiffany was introduced to the real estate industry at a young age since her parents owned several rental properties. When other kids were playing video games and watching cartoons, she was collecting rent and helping maintain properties. Now she is on a mission to help her peers realize the same opportunities to purchase real estate, generate wealth, and pass it on to future generations.
