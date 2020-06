Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Air quality will also be unhealthy in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.