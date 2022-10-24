ALLBRiGHT 16th Paint-It-Forward Benefits Domestic Violence Safe House

The worn, peeling paint on a domestic violence safe house in the Santa Clarita Valley was completely replaced in only six hours by a team of volunteers from ALLBRiGHT Painting on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The team fully painted the exterior on the Child & Family Center domestic violence shelter at the same time many of ALLBRiGHT Painting’s other team members walked in the Child & Family Center’s fundraising Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence.
ALLBRiGHT Painting donated the painting job plus financial assistance through ALLBRiGHT Painting’s 16th Annual Paint-It-Forward Charity Giveaway.
After hearing so many stories about the local community, ALLBRiGHT painting’s employees wanted to do something to help brighten the outlook of complete strangers to the company.
ALLBRiGHT Painting asked its customers and social media followers to help submit stories, vote and pick the winner from a list of videos where people nominate others who need the help. After tallying the votes, it was a tie between two stories. For more information or to view their stories visit https://www.allbrightpainting.com/paint-it-forward/.
Sherwin-Williams Paint Company donated 40+ gallons of paint and sundries to help restore the domestic violence shelter’s chipped, cracked and peeling paint.
“We want to brighten our local community’s outlook during these uncertain times. We hope to bring a little painting happiness and help paint our recipient’s future look ALLBRiGHT,” said Josh Abramson, Chief Solutionist at ALLBRiGHT Painting.
The Paint-It-Forward movement was started by ALLBRiGHT Painting’s Abramson, in 2005.
Since completing the first Paint-It-Forward 16 years ago, and now with other painting contractors joining our movement through the Painting Contractors Association, their combined efforts have donated millions of dollars’ worth of free painting services and materials delivered to communities across the U.S. and Canada.
Past ALLBRiGHT Paint-It-Forward recipients include: The Boys & Girls Club of Pacoima, The Children’s Hunger Fund, SCV Food Pantry, Village Tree Preschool and more.
