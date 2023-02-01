American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely.

As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals and platelet donors, are needed daily to meet demand.

In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available on the website.

Santa Clarita:

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr.

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Dr.

2/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

3/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenu. of the Oaks

Valencia:

2/17/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky.

2/23/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd

Canyon Country:

2/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy.

2/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Hwy

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...