Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the “AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue). It’s the first drug-coated coronary balloon available in the United States.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital interventional cardiologist Muhammad Shuaib, MD, and the hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiac Cath Lab team, performed the first AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon insertion procedure last week.

“The AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon is an exciting innovation in coronary artery disease treatment,” said Jennifer Whitcomb, RN, director of cardiovascular services for Henry Mayo. “We are very pleased to make this therapy available to patients in the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond.”

More information about the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon can be found at henrymayo.com/DCB.

