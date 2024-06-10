June 14: World Blood Donor Day

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients. Make a blood or platelet donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities June 10-30 can be found below:

Agua Dulce

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Canyon Country

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita

6/12/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/21/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Valencia

6/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Dr.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

6/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

