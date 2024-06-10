header image

June 10
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
June 14: World Blood Donor Day
| Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Blood Drives

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients. Make a blood or platelet donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming Santa Clarita Valley blood donation opportunities June 10-30 can be found below:

Agua Dulce

6/26/2024: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Canyon Country

6/25/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy

Santa Clarita

6/12/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/14/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/16/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/21/2024: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/22/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/23/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

6/26/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

6/28/2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy.

6/29/2024: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Valencia

6/10/2024: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Dr.

6/17/2024: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Rd.

6/24/2024: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media. 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Blue Star Ranch Fundraiser at The Local Pub & Grill
For the month of June 10% of proceeds from the sale of each The LOCAL Pub & Grill Charity Ale, Charity Burger or Charity Cocktail will be given back to Blue Star Ranch, an all-volunteer Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that serves U.S. veterans with free equine assisted therapy.
Blue Star Ranch Fundraiser at The Local Pub & Grill
COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
June 14: World Blood Donor Day
As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.
June 14: World Blood Donor Day
Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer
As the temperatures rise and schools are out for summer break, many families and outdoor enthusiasts turn to our 13,000 acres of open space trails to enjoy a day out in nature
Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer
Kathryn Barger | State of the County
This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Kathryn Barger | State of the County
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 10 - Sunday, June 16.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV Water Releases 2024 Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2024 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases 2024 Consumer Confidence Report
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters  due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
