America’s Job Centers of California Goes Online

In alignment with Los Angeles County’s revised “Safer at Home” order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the county America’s Job Centers of California will no longer accommodate walk-in clients and will launch expanded virtual services via workforce.lacounty.gov.

Also as of Monday, March 23, county AJCCs are providing limited in-person services by appointment only.

Clients may call any of the AJCCs directly to make an appointment – find their numbers here.

Anyone feeling mildly sick should remain home and access service over the phone or online.

Other job centers (e.g. City of LA WorkSource Centers) are also encouraging virtual services and will strictly limit in-person capacity; please call before visiting.

All critical AJCC services are available online. The virtual offerings available at workforce.lacounty.gov will provide workers and job seekers access to:

* Job openings, assessments, and labor market information through the County’s CalJOBS portal

* Access to free education tools to learn new skills

* Community resources, including supportive services and partner organizations

* Information for recently laid-off workers, individuals with disabilities, and resources for both the homeless and justice-* involved populations

Further, businesses will have access to:

* Emergency grants and loans to provide a fresh influx of capital

* Layoff aversion assistance, including WorkShare programs that will allow companies to access a pool of qualified workers

* Resources on L.A. County’s moratorium on commercial evictions and extensions for utility bills

Over the next few weeks, virtual offerings will continue to increase, including tools that will allow members of the public to interact with staff in real-time as well as attend live, online workshops.

Stay tuned for additional updates and new features! In the meantime, if you have any questions, individuals can email AJCCJobs@WDACS.lacounty.gov (or call 888-226-6300) and businesses can email bizdev@wdacs.lacounty.gov.