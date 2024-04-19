L.A. County Offers Help for Workers of 99 Cents Only Stores

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and its regional partners have held the first of several upcoming rapid response events to urgently connect soon-to-be laid off local workers, impacted by the recent bankruptcy and closure of dozens of local 99 Cents Only Stores, to critical workforce services.

Two of the stores that will be closed are located in the Santa Clarita Valley at 23300 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 and at 24200 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

The layoff information session and job fair, officially titled the “Good Jobs Fairs,” provided immediate assistance and supportive services to more than 125 employees to date including unemployment insurance, housing and tenant support, medical coverage options, job search and placement services, public and health benefits, retirements plans, WIC program, food distribution and more.

The shutdown of the 99 Cents Only Stores will affect 3.7K+ local workers from more than 90 stores, three distributions centers and one headquarter location. Following the heels bankruptcy announcement, a L.A. County Board of Supervisors motion was introduced by Supervisor Janice Hahn and unanimously approved, directing county staff to find ways to help displaced workers. Actions include enhanced job training, job placement and connection to stabilizing resources.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. Arm-in-arm with our labor partners, the county is stepping in to make sure these workers have the support they need to get through this crisis, and not only get new jobs – but better jobs,” said Hahn. “While I hold out hope that the company can be purchased and that the 99 Cents Stores can be saved, we are preparing for the worst and doing everything we can for these workers and their families.”

“You’ve got cashiers, stock and warehousing workers, drivers, supervisors, managers and more now displaced and in need of urgent support to get back on their feet,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity. “With our Rapid Response teams, we’re able to quickly mobilize partners, provide a wide range of resources to all those affected immediately, and connect workers to quality jobs in new career pathways. We’re grateful for the leadership of Supervisor Janice Hahn, our America’s Job Centers of California, State and local partners, and employers coming together to support local workers today and in coming days.”

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter issued to impacted workers, 94 stores have cashier, head cashier, key holder, lead associate, asst. manager, store manager and stocker positions. Three distribution centers have directors, managers, supervisors, leads, distribution center associates and yard driver positions. This totals more than 2,500 positions in Los Angeles County.

The Department of Economic Opportunity administers L.A. County’s Rapid Response program, funded by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, through its system of America’s Job Centers of California to workers affected by layoffs and plant closures alongside six other Workforce Development Boards in L.A. County. Rapid response efforts have been instrumental in assisting with regional layoff aversion strategies and providing relief for dislocated workers in the current economic climate within Los Angeles County.

Partners, resources and employers present at the recent event represented local, state and federal regions and services including 12 employers and nine resources providers. See full list of participating entities below:

Resource Providers:

LA County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS)

LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA)

Covered California

Employment Development Department

U.S. Department of Labor

Women, Infant, and Childrens Program (WIC)

WERC

Slauson Occupational Center

Hospitality Training Academy (HTA)

Employers:

Superior Lithographics

MV Transportation

In2Vision Three Principles

Winter Woman Apprenticeships

Smart & Final Distribution

Parenthood Partners & Family Services

SEIU-UHW United Healthcare Workers

Tapia Brothers

Altamed

FLAG Solutions

King Taco

Revolution Plumbing

In addition, the county and city of Los Angeles are also supporting efforts by a potential investor group to acquire the impacted 99 Cents Only Stores. DEO’s Layoff Aversion team, which is operated by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, will serve as the county’s lead in further promoting this potential transition of the 99 Cents Only Stores to a new ownership group.

Workers or businesses facing imminent layoff can connect to DEO’s Rapid Response team. For information, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/rapid-response/.

The newly created Department of Economic Opportunity, launched in July 2022, helps job seekers, entrepreneurs, small businesses and residents access life changing opportunities, and is home to 18 local America’s Job Centers of California, L.A. County’s one stop shop that provides a comprehensive range of no-cost employment and training services for youth and adult job seekers and employers. Stay connected with DEO by following @EconOppLA on X, Facebook and Instagram, subscribe to the newsletter, or visit opportunity.lacounty.gov to learn about DEO services.

