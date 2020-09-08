Angeles National Forest Closed One Week to All General Activity

The Angeles National Forest (ANF) is currently closed to all general activity through Monday, Sept 14. This includes all US Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds and day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety.

The Forest closure went into effect Monday at 5:00 p.m.

State and county roads are currently open for passage through ANF. However, that access is for pass-through traffic only.

The safety measure reflects the unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions within the region. This is a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, significant wind events, and firefighting resources that are stretched to the limit.

Due to these conditions, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced temporary closures and fire restrictions to provide for public safety and reduce the potential for human caused fire starts. Other California national forests closed to visitor use include; the San Bernardino, Cleveland, Los Padres, Sequoia, Inyo, Sierra and the Stanislaus.

With this season’s dangerous fire conditions, ANF has already experienced a number of large fires, to include, the Dam (220 acres), Ranch2 (4,237 acres) and Lake Fires (31,089 Acres). The Bobcat Fire (4,871 acres) is currently burning on the Angeles, north of Azusa, with 0% containment. The 2020 Fire Season got off to a fast start and is shaping up to be one of the most active in recent memory. The Angeles National Forest experienced record visitor turnout this year, making 2020 already the busiest in its 112-year history.

The Fire Danger Level at ANF remains at “extreme.”

For the latest updates, follow ANF on Twitter at ‘@Angeles_NF’.