Animal Care and Control Urges Emergency Pet Prepardness

The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .

The areas from the Antelope Valley to Santa Clarita–including the Santa Monica, Malibu, and Santa Susanna mountains–are especially vulnerable due to extreme weather conditions.

The Department wants to assure the public it is ready to respond to evacuations if the need arises but encourages everyone to be prepared with an evacuation plan that includes your pets.

You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” on the website. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available at Ready.LACounty.gov and the FEMA “Petpared” website at Are you “Petpared” for Disasters? | FEMA.gov.

About Noah’s Legacy Fund

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Noah’s Legacy Fund supports the Department’s emergency response efforts. These services are critical to the communities we serve as we continue to respond to the wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes that can occur in the areas we serve.

Learn more on the website.

