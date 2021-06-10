Annual SCV Water Quality Report Released

SCV Water’s 2021 Annual Water Quality Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Water Works District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continues to meet or surpass rigorous state and federal drinking water compliance standards during 2020.

“This past year has brought all of us challenges and uncertainty. One thing our customers can rely on is that our team of essential workers continues to provide our community with clean, safe water they can trust,” said Matt Stone SCV Water general manager. “We invite our valued customers to read the report to learn more about the quality of our water, future planning efforts, programs and initiatives.”

The annual report, also referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report, is required by the Division of Drinking Water (DDW) and provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley, details on where the Agency’s water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to strict federal

and state standards.

Before reaching the tap, the Agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers.

The full report is available in both English and Spanish at https://yourscvwater.com/water-quality/.

Water customers will receive a bill notice no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available. Customers can also request a hard copy in either language at (661) 294-0828 or ccare@scvwa.org.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water communications manager, at kmartin@scvwa.org.

