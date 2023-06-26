Applications Open for ARTree’s Bob Hernandez Scholarship

Bob Hernandez is the founder and president emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center. The Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund for summer 2023 has been earmarked for new, high-quality art supplies, which is valued at $200.

The scholarship is open to local Santa Clarita students ages 8-16.

Hernandez is now retired but still enjoys painting every day. He hopes these kits encourage young artists to routinely practice their art at home.

Deadline to apply is Sept. 15, 2023 and awarded Sept. 30, 2023.

Fill out the application online [here].

You may also pick up an application at ARTree, located at 22508 6th Street in Newhall.

