May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up

Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.

This year, Circle K ios partnering with Children of Fallen Patriots, donating 10% of all Fuel Day profits* to the non-profit organization.

Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts on May 23, at 4 p.m. and ends May 23 at 7 p.m. at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations in California, Oregon and Washington, while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

Find the nearest participating location using the Store Locator on the website.

