May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up

Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
|
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
|
Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity.
|
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced that his second school transparency bill, which mandates the California Department of Education to publish information on its website about the members selected for its Parent Advisory Council, was approved on the Senate Floor.
|
The Department of Motor Vehicles is making it so easy for Californians to take care of business as part of its customer-focused digital transformation that the DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices that can easily be completed online or through other convenient options.
|
California Nurses Association applauds the California Senate’s passage (31-8) of S.B. 1061, which would prohibit consumer reporting agencies from including medical debt on credit reports.
|
As Memorial Day weekend approaches and Californians gear up for summer festivities, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort to help everyone reach their destination safely.
|
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit, Petco Love, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Los Angeles County.
|
When Nicole Brooks leafed through the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 class schedule, a British Literature course caught her eye.
|
1865
- Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative's inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
|
The County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s urban search and rescue (USAR) team, known internationally as USA-2, successfully completed a 36-hour training exercise and evaluation by international experts last week at the Del Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic to continue deploying to disasters around the world.
|
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Edward Yen as the new executive officer Tuesday to oversee the administration of the Board of Supervisors.
|
The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will be celebrating its nine-year anniversary Saturday, May 25.
|
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department honored Cougar student-athletes who will be graduating and/or transferring this semester while also naming six Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award Winners during the department's annual end of the year celebratory dinner.
|
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Level II Trauma Center marked 40 years of service at a ceremony Tuesday, May 21.
|
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Ranu Mukherjee as dean of its School of Film/Video.
|
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The California Legislature on Monday overwhelmingly approved two bills that would change how social media companies do business.
|
In a reversal from the traffic pattern on recent nights, the California Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes on Southbound U.S. Highway 101 Ventura Freeway starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, for construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, a project being constructed by Santa Clarita-based C.A. Rasmussen.
|
One evening in 2017, Grant Horner, Ph.D., the director of the classical liberal arts program at The Master’s University, had just finished conducting a plenary talk in Manhattan when he came face-to-face with a continent-sized proposal.
|
The city of Santa Clarita announced temporary lane closures east bound on Lyons Avenue, between Wiley Canyon Road and Railroad Avenue.
|
The Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) announced the appointment of Katy Dammers as Deputy Director and Chief Curator, Performing Arts after an extensive international search.
