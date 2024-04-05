April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12. The new location is at 24025 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the ninth MOOYAH restaurant in California and the fourth location in the Los Angeles metro region.

Valencia’s newest burger destination will be owned and operated by Wisam Aishoua, a local resident and seasoned entrepreneur with experience in operating multiple small businesses over the past 25 years.

“When I first discovered MOOYAH, I immediately loved it. The design and history of the brand sparked my interest, and as we learned more about the quality of the menu, the more we loved the idea of opening our own,” said Aishoua. “From our Certified Angus Beef® to our house-made buns and hand-cut fries, the quality of our food sets us apart from other burger concepts. Our menu is carefully crafted for ultimate customization, ensuring every guest gets their meal exactly as they desire. With my passion for food and the MOOYAH concept, we are thrilled for Valencia to soon experience everything MOOYAH has to offer.”

To commemorate the opening of MOOYAH in Valencia, the restaurant is inviting local guests to celebrate on Friday, April 12 with entertainment, prizes and free giveaways during the grand opening. Five lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will also be randomly selected to win free MOOYAH for a year. New app members also receive a free burger with fries or drink purchase when they first download the MOOYAH app.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in California by bringing MOOYAH to the Santa Clarita Valley with the help of Sam,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “His passion for the brand will undoubtedly make a significant impact to the local community. He is the perfect person to help us elevate the burger, fries and shakes experience.”

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is where “serious” and “fun” are one with the bun. The ridiculicious, fast-casual “best burger” concept specializes in made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, MOOYAH is obsessed with quality, serving fresh, never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef brand burgers, all-natural turkey burgers and plant-based vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature buns are baked in-house daily and guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 17 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also hand-spins 100% real ice cream shakes and offers eight flavors including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. MOOYAH serves guests through dine-in, online ordering, delivery and carryout, as well as its loyalty app.

MOOYAH in Valencia will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about MOOYAH, visit mooyah.com. To learn more about franchising with MOOYAH, visit mooyahfranchise.com.

