Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
| Friday, Apr 5, 2024

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12. The new location is at 24025 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. This is the ninth MOOYAH restaurant in California and the fourth location in the Los Angeles metro region.

Valencia’s newest burger destination will be owned and operated by Wisam Aishoua, a local resident and seasoned entrepreneur with experience in operating multiple small businesses over the past 25 years.

“When I first discovered MOOYAH, I immediately loved it. The design and history of the brand sparked my interest, and as we learned more about the quality of the menu, the more we loved the idea of opening our own,” said Aishoua. “From our Certified Angus Beef® to our house-made buns and hand-cut fries, the quality of our food sets us apart from other burger concepts. Our menu is carefully crafted for ultimate customization, ensuring every guest gets their meal exactly as they desire. With my passion for food and the MOOYAH concept, we are thrilled for Valencia to soon experience everything MOOYAH has to offer.”

To commemorate the opening of MOOYAH in Valencia, the restaurant is inviting local guests to celebrate on Friday, April 12 with entertainment, prizes and free giveaways during the grand opening. Five lucky guests who scan their MOOYAH Rewards App on grand opening day will also be randomly selected to win free MOOYAH for a year. New app members also receive a free burger with fries or drink purchase when they first download the MOOYAH app.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion in California by bringing MOOYAH to the Santa Clarita Valley with the help of Sam,” said Doug Willmarth, President of MOOYAH. “His passion for the brand will undoubtedly make a significant impact to the local community. He is the perfect person to help us elevate the burger, fries and shakes experience.”

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is where “serious” and “fun” are one with the bun. The ridiculicious, fast-casual “best burger” concept specializes in made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, MOOYAH is obsessed with quality, serving fresh, never-frozen 100% Certified Angus Beef brand burgers, all-natural turkey burgers and plant-based vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s signature buns are baked in-house daily and guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 17 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH also hand-spins 100% real ice cream shakes and offers eight flavors including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. MOOYAH serves guests through dine-in, online ordering, delivery and carryout, as well as its loyalty app.

MOOYAH in Valencia will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To learn more about MOOYAH, visit mooyah.com. To learn more about franchising with MOOYAH, visit mooyahfranchise.com.

04-04-2024 Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
04-03-2024 Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
03-29-2024 April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone
03-29-2024 June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
Are you tired of spending a fortune on dining out and ready to take charge of your meals? Join us for a series of dynamic cooking classes designed to empower you in the kitchen!
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
The California Institute of the Arts community mourns the loss of beloved teacher and alumnus Lou Florimonte (Film/Video MFA 77), who passed away last month.
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women's track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30.
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
Lennar announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community Tesoro Highlands on an idyllic hilltop setting in Santa Clarita.
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Nearly 17.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 143,485 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
It is anticipated that the three bylaw changes proposed by the CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will pass this coming Friday, April 5 at the State CIF Federated Council meeting.
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event. 
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
