Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 10
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
April 13: Tri Source International Grand Opening
| Monday, Apr 10, 2023
Tri Source International

Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event, co-sponsored by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce through its “Better Business Together” initiative, will be attended by Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs and marks the launch of a significant recruitment initiative that will create over 250 jobs for local residents.

The introduction of these jobs provides an incredible opportunity for both personal growth and economic development within the Greater Santa Clarita Valley, as TSI prepares to become one of the area’s largest employers. The work environment offers excellent chances for employee advancement, as well as industry-leading bonuses, generous 401(k) matching and other performance-based incentives.

“At TSI, we’re committed to creating an exceptional organizational culture that inspires our employees to grow and thrive,” said Matt Reeser, chief financial officer of Tri Source International. “We believe that investing in people is the key to success in any business, and we’re proud to foster a culture of growth and development that allows our team members to reach their full potential.”

In addition to offering quality employment opportunities without long commutes for residents of Valencia and the surrounding valley, TSI provides clients with impeccable support and unparalleled customer service that is sure to revolutionize businesses around the globe.

Reeser, a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, started TSI 15 years ago and in recent years brought its innovative culture and resources to Valencia to enhance its service offering and create more jobs close to home. After several years of maintaining a small administrative presence in Santa Clarita, TSI recently consolidated its administration, headquarters and a best-in-class call center in the Sunkist building, located near the entrance to Magic Mountain in Valencia. This strategic move allows TSI to streamline operations, optimize efficiency and enhance the quality of service provided
to clients worldwide. TSI’s expansion into Valencia not only brings over 250 new job opportunities to
local residents but also reinforces its commitment to investing in employees and fostering a culture of
growth and development.

“Our teammates are our most valuable asset,” said Heather Cunado, director of human resources at
TSI. “If you’re looking for a challenging and rewarding career in a fast-paced, innovative company, we
invite you to explore our current job openings and see what TSI can offer you.”

Those interested in learning more about TSI’s services or exploring potential career paths should RSVP for the April 13 ribbon-cutting event, tour the state-of-the-art facility and enjoy refreshments. To inquire about TSI services or RSVP for the event, contact Cecily Wiggins at cecily@tsioutsourcing.com or call (661) 383-1332.

For more information, visit tsioutsourcing.com.
SCVNews.com
