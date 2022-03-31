April 15: California Credit Union $500 Spring Teacher Grant Deadline

California Credit Union is seeking teaching professionals who have an innovative learning opportunity for your students or a program idea to support your classroom.

Share your vision for a special class project for your chance to be awarded one of 20 teacher grants of $500 each.

California Credit Union will be awarding 20 teachers, 10 in Los Angeles and Orange Counties and 10 in San Diego and Riverside Counties.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, more than $145,000 has been awarded to schools throughout Los Angeles and San Diego Counties.

The grant is designed to assist educators by funding innovative learning opportunities for their students, including programs to support virtual classrooms.

Schools benefitting from last year’s program used the funds towards initiatives such as physical education, robotics, biotechnology, environmental science and history.

Eligibility requirements: Teachers of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside Counties or Credit Union members teaching in the state of California.

Submissions are due no later than April 15, 2022.

To apply visit Teacher Grant.

