header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 1
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
| Friday, Mar 1, 2024

California Credit UnionApplications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students. Now in its third year, the program offers paid internships to provide students with professional work experience and mentoring in multiple areas throughout the organization, including opportunities in the Real Estate, Electronic Services, Human Resources and Accounting departments.

Los Angeles County college students and high school seniors can learn more and apply for the internships through the credit union’s website. Applications will be accepted through April 12 for the summer program.

“We’re committed to supporting our local students in every area, including providing hands-on work experience and mentoring to help set them up for success in the financial industry and open doors to a future career,” said Steve O’Connell, California Credit Union president/CEO  “Through our Summer Internship Program, we will integrate students into teams across the credit union so they can apply what they learn in the classroom to a hands-on setting in the business world.”

The California Credit Union internships will provide students with practical work experience within and across multiple departments, leadership development skills, and school-to-career readiness, with direct training and mentoring with managers. All internships will be paid, part-time opportunities at the credit union’s Glendale headquarters offices from June 24 through August 16th.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Unionis a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship

Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
FULL STORY...

March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert

March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
FULL STORY...

Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools

Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
FULL STORY...

Landmark Legislation Announced for School Employees Paid Pregnancy Leave

Landmark Legislation Announced for School Employees Paid Pregnancy Leave
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined educators and members of the California Teachers Association Monday on the west steps of the California State Capitol to announce historic legislation—the Pregnancy Leave for Educators Act.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship

Santa Clarita Student Earns CA Jaycee Foundation Scholarship
Monday, Feb 26, 2024
The California Jaycee Foundation announced Monday Alexander Bonfiglio of Golden Valley High School is one of eight graduating high school seniors receiving a $1,000 Scholarship resulting from the annual competition completed in January 2024.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork to be considered for upcoming exhibitions.
City Seeking Artists, Artwork for Upcoming Exhibitions
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
Season Ends for Lady Cougs Basketball
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Eccentric relatives, love, mystery, family secrets and maybe even murder.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | “The Woman in the Castello”
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
VENTURA — College of the Canyons bounced back into the win column in a big way with a shortened 16-1 road victory at Ventura College on Tuesday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
Lady Cougs Snap Four-Game Losing Streak
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
6,550 New Homes Planned for Center of City
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
Applications are now available for California Credit Union’s Summer Internship Program for local high school seniors and college students.
Applications Now Available for CA Credit Union’s Summer Internship
March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its annual Honor Band Concert Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m., at the Hart High School Auditorium.
March 2: Annual Hart District Honor Band Concert
Upcoming Storm Could Boost California Snowpack Above Normal
Light snow fell Thursday as state workers began the third snow survey of the season.
Upcoming Storm Could Boost California Snowpack Above Normal
Today in SCV History (March 1)
1990 - President George H.W. Bush and Sheriff Sherman Block dedicate new North County Correctional Facility in Castaic [story]
ribbon cutting
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
TMU’s Lowery Earns Co-Player of the Year; Harper Named All-GSAC
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Jerome Hughes Athletes of the Week
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
SCV Water invites the community to learn more about the Agency’s 5-year Strategic Plan through a special virtual presentation on Monday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
March 25: SCV Water Five-Year Strategic Plan Webinar
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Named Among California Distinguished Schools
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024.
Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle Team was created nearly 20 years ago to help address off-highway vehicle violations.
Public Encouraged to Comment, Review Off-Highway Vehicle Grant
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
As we travel onward into 2024, our City continues to remain resilient and steadfast in its commitment to meeting our residents’ needs and preserving our exceptional quality of life.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s Reliable Transit Alternatives
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor  Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat. 
Supes Seek Investigation of Home Insurance Providers’ Policies
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
SCV Water was recently awarded a $2 million grant under the Bureau of Reclamation’s FY 2023 WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant Program.
SCV Water’s New $2M Grant to Support Conservation Programs
Caltrans Announces Another Round of SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces Another Round of SR-14 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (Feb. 29)
1964 - Lifelong SCV resident Harry S. Chacanaca dies; buried at Ruiz Cemetery [cemetery census]
grave marker
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
 Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ. 
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
SCVNews.com