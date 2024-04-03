April 17: CSUN Hosts Third Annual EV Car Show

California State University, Northridge is hosting its third annual EV car show and panel discussion on the future of such vehicles on Wednesday, April 17.

The public event will begin at 10 a.m. with the car show taking place next to the University Student Union, located on the corner of Lindley Avenue and Vincennes Street, with the discussion scheduled to take place at noon.

“The entire event is reflective of the CSUN commitment to sustainability,” said Yan Searcy, dean of CSUN’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, home of the Institute for Sustainability. “Our Institute for Sustainability is advancing the mission by community outreach and bringing the community to campus. We want to generate excitement about transportation options and promote careers in the green economy.”

The EV car show, which runs from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., will feature a “Launch Experience” from Porsche where passengers can experience the thrill of its launch control system with a professional driver. Other EV’s, provided by Galpin Motors and Lucid, will be available for test drives.

The panel discussion will focus on careers in the EV industry and feature representatives from Porsche, Lucid and Chargie, which is developing a nationwide network of charging stations to support electric vehicle drivers.

There will also be free donuts, giveaways, music and contests for the public.

For more information about the event, visit the event’s site.

