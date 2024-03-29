April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone

If you’re looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203.

Each attendee will receive flowers and a vase along with instruction on creating a spring floral arrangement that will be theirs to take home.

Stone will offer expert advice on flower selection, preparation and presentation. This is an opportunity to explore your creativity and pick up a few new floral tips in the process. Beverages and lite bites will be provided.

Tickets are $35 plus $4.19 fee.

Reserve tickets here.

For more information visit www.tejonoutlets.com/events-promotions/floral-bouquet-workshop.

