April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus

The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.

Guest speaker John L. Callas of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will discuss “The Robotic Exploration of the Surface of Mars.”

This in-person event will be held outside on the Upper Plaza, adjacent to the Don Takeda Science Center and promises to be a fun evening.

Attendees will explore the night sky through high-powered telescopes with the assistance of members of the Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita Valley, and the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club.

The evening will also include interactive table displays and demonstrations and the Associated Student Government will provide free snacks.

It will be an educational and enjoyable evening for all ages. This event is free and open to the community. Bring your friends and neighbors.

For more information visit COC Star Party.

College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus is located at 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351

