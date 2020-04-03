April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.

The Forum will be live-streamed for all to access online as each candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing California’s 25th Congressional District shares their positions on business-related issues facing our community.

“Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and with the May 12, 2020, special election approaching, we need to be able to get businesses first-hand information about each candidate’s positions as voters begin receiving their mail-in ballots,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the Board of Directors for the SCV Chamber.

“We all know this is a difficult and stressful time for our community and our country, but we’re still moving forward and this forum will be a great opportunity for our community to engage,” Starczyk said.

Candidates will be asked questions from those participating in the online forum as well as questions formulated by the Chamber’s business councils including the Government Affairs Council, Small Business Council, Industry & Technology Council, NextSCV and Non-Profit Council.

“We’re pleased to still be able to bring necessary and relevant information to our business community, such as this candidate forum, among other programs we’ve been producing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

“With the special election moving to a strictly mail-in ballot only, the Chamber is working hard to get all voters pertinent information on each candidate and to be able to hear it from them directly,” Volschenk said.

You may submit your questions ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com and noting in the email “SCV Chamber Congressional Candidate Forum.”

Registration is now open online at www.scvchamber.com. For questions, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.